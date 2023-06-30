Nirmal NR-335 Winning Numbers for Friday, June 30 LIVE; Here’s LUCKY Numbers for Kerala Lottery 2023; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Nirmal NR-335 lucky draw for Friday, June 30. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers for Kerala Nirmal NR-335 lucky draw here.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-335 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS NN 367419 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: SHALU MOL K

Agency No.: K 7044

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS NT 755240 (ALAPPUZHA)

Agent Name: CHANDRASEKHAR P

Agency No.: A 3379

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

NN 779587 NO 839945

NP 352191 NR 764572

NS 702281 NT 409357

NU 292042 NV 929877

NW332075 NX 272575

NY 129190 NZ 646220

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

NO 367419 NP 367419

NR 367419 NS 367419

NT 367419 NU 367419

NV 367419 NW 367419

NX 367419 NY 367419

NZ 367419

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0325 0757 1045 1057 1371 1717 2343 2598 2737 2740 3204 4833 5133 6479 6525 7594 9345 9812

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0793 0817 0873 1240 1287 1734 1816 1851 1926 2497 3407 3901 4043 4174 4408 4575 4837 4941 5627 5946 6035 6547 6874 6898 7057 7196 7253 7295 7642 8466 8677 8723 8820 8989 9465 9643

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0257 0292 0303 0617 0672 0874 0951 1066 1091 1192 1266 1321 1330 1381 1415 1792 1882 1970 1994 2063 2095 2441 2573 2623 2627 2820 2826 2837 2975 3326 3376 3380 3391 3645 4325 4448 4570 4573 4621 4630 4717 5005 5156 5245 5318 5549 5826 6013 6042 6107 6648 6653 6791 7208 7745 7781 7905 7947 8011 8161 8174 8239 8288 8496 8619 8631 8856 8906 9029 9163 9178 9184 9217 9224 9246 9298 9688 9854 9947

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

5111 0142 9190 7963 5236 4702 4522 8549 4407 2760 2998 0144 1916 2791 4976 8788 8427 5644 8493 3064 4033 0558 6976 7664 8233 7815 2554 6956 0169 4166 4294 7943 6021 6711 0556 8869 3292 4513 3392 5504 0087 4154 3269 9213 7868 4342 6266 7122 6434 9954 9417 9285 0474 5526 2630 9993 7143 1043 2755 6241 5508 2638 5889 8733 9633 7068 9566 0069 8370 4878 8707 7956 1963 6038 8095 5378 2344 4910 1878 9971 4156 9497 7008 3761 6261 4699 4675 7106 2731 3035 9693 5284 0273 0771 7424 2919 8041 9327 2068 9909 9711 0671 0999 3857 4041 6895 9939 1053 8162 6500 5390 6900 2903 5145 0110 6310 5471 8661 6507 2025 1134 5493

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-335 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK NIRMAL NR-335 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of NIRMAL NR-335 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. The Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of NIRMAL NR-335 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 FAQs: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

How do I buy Kerala lottery tickets?

Kerala lottery tickets can only be purchased from authorized retailers in state.

Which online sites are best to buy Kerala lottery tickets?

Selling or buying lottery tickets over the Internet is illegal in India, so you can buy it only through authorised ticket agents by physically visiting them.

Is Kerala lottery available online?

No. As per the rule, only physical tickets are permitted to sale.

What is the price of Kerala lottery ticket?

Weekly lottery tickets are available for Rs 40, while the Bumper lotteries price varies - Rs 200 to Rs 300 - depending upon prize amount.

Who is eligible for Kerala lottery?

Anyone above the age of 18 years can purchase lottery tickets. Even those who are not the residents of the state can buy, but they need to physically visit the state of Kerala and buy the ticket from an authorized retailer.

Also, it’s important to check the local laws of the state you live in. Some states have restrictions on participating in lotteries or buying lottery tickets from other states.

Where to buy Kerala lottery?

One can buy the ticket from an authorized retailer in Kerala.

How much money will I get from Kerala lottery?

Depending upon the prize money, winner of Kerala lottery can win from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 12 crore

When is Kerala lottery results declared?

The results of weekly lottery is announced everyday at 3 pm, and for the Bumper lottery, it is announced at 2 pm.

Is lottery legal in Kerala?

The Kerala Lotteries are regulated by the State Government.