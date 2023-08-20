NIT Rourkela Staff Exam Fraud: 4 Fake Examinees Nabbed with Counterfeit Admit Cards and Documents

Four people from Haryana were caught attempting to use counterfeit admit cards and fabricated documents during NIT non-teaching recruitment scheduled on August 16 at the NIT campus in Rourkela.

The fraudulent activity was caught after the biometric data of the ‘aspirants’ failed to match during their entry into the examination hall. Suspicious about the mismatch, staff members responsible for examination duty alerted NIT authorities.

NIT authorities filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Sector-3 Police Station. The accused have been identified as Puneet Singh, Gourab Chauhan, Manish Kumar and Sunil. The police have arrested the four suspects and initiated an investigation into the matter.