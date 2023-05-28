NITI Aayog Meet: Himachal CM Asks Centre to Refund Rs 9,242.60 Cr Deposited in NPS

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday urged the Centre to issue directions to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority to return Rs 9,242.60 crore deposited in the New Pension Scheme (NPS) by the state government.

The chief minister made the request during the eighth meeting of the governing council of NITI Aayog held here under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sukhu also called for removing the limit of receiving external aid for the next three years in the state and sought the intervention of the Centre for speedy approval of proposals submitted to the Department of Economic Affairs, according to a statement issued by the state government. He asked the Centre for 100 per cent central funding for the strategic Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Leh railway line and considering the land acquisition cost as state’s contribution.

During the meeting, the Himachal CM also requested for including ropeway projects under ’Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojna’, besides demanding special financial assistance for completing the construction of medical colleges in the state.

Advertisement

He asked the central government for providing the option of CAPEX (capital expenditure) model along with OPEX (operational expenditure) model under the financial assistance provided by the Centre for purchasing e-buses.

Apprising about the vision and initiatives of the state government, the chief minister said that his government was keen on developing Himachal Pradesh as the "Green Energy State" and added that tourism development was being undertaken under the concept of "Green Himachal" in order to protect and preserve the environment, the statement said. Sukhu sought the support of the Centre and NITI Aayog for fulfilling the dream of the government for making Himachal Pradesh the most developed and prosperous state of the country.