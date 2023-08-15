Nitish Kumar Namesake Tries to Enter High-Security Area During CM's I-Day Speech

In an incident of security lapse, a man, sharing the name with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, tried to enter a high-security area with a poster in his hand during the state-level Independence Day function at the historic Gandhi Maidan here.

The man, identified as 26-year-old Nitish Kumar, was demanding a government job on compassionate grounds as his father, a Bihar Military Police (BMP) personnel, had died on duty a few years ago.

Holding a poster detailing his demand, Kumar tried to enter a high-security area where his namesake CM was addressing a gathering after hoisting the national flag but was quickly overpowered by security personnel present there and removed from the venue.

The Patna district administration had ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.