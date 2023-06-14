Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyKerala 'Love Jihad'Mira Road Murder Case'Rapist Family'WFI Chief vs Wrestlers
Home » India » Nizamabad Terror Conspiracy Case: NIA Arrests PFI Weapons Trainer Living Under Fake Identity in Karnataka

Nizamabad Terror Conspiracy Case: NIA Arrests PFI Weapons Trainer Living Under Fake Identity in Karnataka

The case pertains to a criminal conspiracy hatched by the leaders and cadres of the now-banned PFI to recruit and radicalise youth and provide them with arms training to promote and carry out terrorist activities

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Apoorva Misra

CNN-News18

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 14:06 IST

Bengaluru, India

With the arrest, NIA has once again exposed PFI's radical plans to drive a communal wedge and use innocent Muslim youth to disturb and disrupt peace and communal harmony in the country. (PTI)
With the arrest, NIA has once again exposed PFI’s radical plans to drive a communal wedge and use innocent Muslim youth to disturb and disrupt peace and communal harmony in the country. (PTI)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested a Popular Front of India (PFI) master weapons trainer, living under an assumed identity in Karnataka, for his involvement in the Nizamabad terror conspiracy case.

The case pertains to a criminal conspiracy hatched by the leaders and cadres of the now-banned PFI to recruit and radicalise youth and provide them with arms training to promote and carry out terrorist activities with the ultimate objective of establishing Islamic rule in India.

The arrested accused, Nossam Mohamed Yunus @ Yunus of Nandyal, had disappeared with his family and had been absconding since his house was searched by the NIA in September 2022. NIA investigations revealed that he had shifted his entire family from Andhra Pradesh and was living under a false identity in Karnataka.

Yunus was a master weapons trainer and was providing weapons training to youth recruited by the PFI in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region. He was also the PE Training State Coordinator for these two states in the Nizamabad PFI Case.

With his arrest, NIA has once again exposed PFI’s radical plans to drive a communal wedge and use innocent Muslim youth to disturb and disrupt peace and communal harmony in the country.

    • Telangana Police had initially registered an FIR in the case on July 4, 2022, before NIA took over the case and re-registered it as (RC-03/2022/NIA/HYD). NIA has already filed two chargesheets against 16 accused persons in this case.

    PFI and its many affiliates were declared as an ‘unlawful association’ by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in September 2022 after its involvement in violent activities came to light during investigations carried out by various state police units and national agencies.

    first published: June 14, 2023, 14:06 IST
    last updated: June 14, 2023, 14:06 IST
