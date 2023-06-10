'Need Peace Packages, Not Food': Violence-hit Manipur Artists Demand Amicable Solution to Restore Normalcy

Under the banner of the Coordinating Committee on Cultural Fraternity, hundreds of artists representing various art forms staged a sit-in protest at Iboyaima Shumang Leela Shanglen in Imphal on Saturday demanding a peaceful and amicable solution to restore normalcy in Manipur.

During the protest, artists urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s urgent intervention to end the hardships and unrest faced by the citizens of Manipur, which have resulted in casualties and displacements. Renowned theatre personality Ratan Thiyam, who participated in the protest, emphasized the need for a human peace package rather than food packages.

Thiyam, a Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee, expressed his disappointment, stating that the people of Manipur are being treated as “third-class" citizens rather than even second-class citizens. He also raised concerns about the insufficient rehabilitation efforts and stressed the dire consequences if the situation continues to escalate.

Under the leadership of Chairman Koijam Radhakumar, the committee resolved to submit a representation to the President of India, seeking her intervention to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur at the earliest.

The protesters displayed placards carrying strong messages such as “Give beautiful Manipur for our children," “Give up petty politics, love the motherland," and “Honor the value of every human being".

As Manipur grapples with unrest and turmoil, the arts and culture community remains steadfast in their demand for peace. They call upon the central government, including the Prime Minister, the President, and all politicians and Union cabinet ministers, to comprehend the gravity of the situation and work towards a resolution. The protesters emphasize the importance of restoring peace and stability in Manipur, ensuring the well-being of its citizens and safeguarding the rich cultural heritage of the region.