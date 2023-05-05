Trends :Manipur ViolenceWrestlers' ProtestDelhi RainChurachandpur Khalistani Terrorist
No Handshake, Only Namaskar: Jaishankar Greets Pak Counterpart Bilawal Bhutto at SCO Meet | Watch

Zardari is the first Pakistani foreign minister to visit India in almost 12 years.

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 11:52 IST

Panaji (Panjim, India

Zardari is the first Pakistani foreign minister to visit India in almost 12 years (Image/ ANI)

Ditching the customary handshake, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar greeted Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with a “Namastey" or a “Namashkar", on Friday in Goa at a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SEO). Zardari is in India to attend the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM).

The two-day-long meeting of SCO member states in Goa’s capital Panaji started on Thursday.

#WATCH | EAM Dr S Jaishankar welcomes Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the Meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in Goa pic.twitter.com/TVe0gzml1U

Zardari is the first Pakistani foreign minister to visit India in almost 12 years. Visuals showed the Jaishankar greeting Zardari in Indian tradition with a “Namastey", ditching a customary handshake.

On his arrival in the coastal State yesterday Zardari had said he looks forward to constructive discussions with his counterparts from friendly countries.

The Pakistan minister was received at the airport by Indian diplomat JP Singh (Joint Secretary, Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran desk).

The Pakistan politician is attending the SCO conclave at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

“I am happy to arrive in Goa for participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. I am leading the Pakistan delegation at SCO and hope that the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) will be successful," Zardari said in a video on Thursday shared by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson.

first published: May 05, 2023, 11:25 IST
last updated: May 05, 2023, 11:52 IST
