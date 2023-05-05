Ditching the customary handshake, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar greeted Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with a “Namastey" or a “Namashkar", on Friday in Goa at a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SEO). Zardari is in India to attend the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM).

The two-day-long meeting of SCO member states in Goa’s capital Panaji started on Thursday.

Zardari is the first Pakistani foreign minister to visit India in almost 12 years. Visuals showed the Jaishankar greeting Zardari in Indian tradition with a “Namastey", ditching a customary handshake.

On his arrival in the coastal State yesterday Zardari had said he looks forward to constructive discussions with his counterparts from friendly countries.

The Pakistan minister was received at the airport by Indian diplomat JP Singh (Joint Secretary, Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran desk).

The Pakistan politician is attending the SCO conclave at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

“I am happy to arrive in Goa for participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. I am leading the Pakistan delegation at SCO and hope that the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) will be successful," Zardari said in a video on Thursday shared by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson.

