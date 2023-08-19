'No Hate Speech Proof Against Monu Manesar; No New Yatra Proposal': Haryana Top Cop on Riots

Three weeks after communal riots broke out allegedly over social media posts about Monu Manesar, Haryana Police has said there is no evidence against him for hate speech.

Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, ADG Law and Order, Haryana, Mamta Singh, said no case is made out against the alleged cow vigilante. “If you hear the audio of Manesar’s social media post before the July 31 yatra, he says: ‘main aa raha hun, aap bhi aayie yatra mein’ (I am coming for the yatra, you join in too). I doubt if simply announcing that he is coming for a yatra falls in the bracket of hate speech," Singh said.

Manesar has been named as an accused by Rajasthan Police in the double murder of Junaid and Nasir. Six months after the killings, he is still at large. Locals in Nuh told CNN-News18 that sentiments are running high over Manesar dodging the police for so long. His possible presence in Nuh for the July 31 ‘Jal Abhishek Yatra’ had angered the local population, the majority of which is Muslim.

Action against other key players

Haryana Police clarified that Bittu Bajrangi, the VHP member accused of giving inflammatory speeches on social media, has been arrested for obstructing a public servant.

“The media has interpreted that Bajrangi was arrested for violence. But this is wrong. There are two different issues. Faridabad Police registered a case and arrested him for an inflammatory post. Nuh Police arrested him because he came to loggerheads with the Additional SP in Nuh on the day of the yatra. They were carrying swords and other weapons which was not allowed. The Additional SP tried to stop him and she took them away. Bajrangi and his people snatched the sword and weapons back, they obstructed her and her team from doing their duty and fought with the police. So he has been arrested for obstructing the police," Singh said.

On Mamman Khan, MLA Firozpur Jirkha, Nuh, Singh said he is accused of adding to the communal tension through his speeches. He reportedly said if Manesar appeared in Nuh, he “will be smashed like an onion". Haryana Police said the speech was not made in the immediate run-up to the violence and it has to be probed if there was any direct link between the two.

“Mamman Khan said something in the legislative assembly some time back. Now people are connecting that speech with the violence. It is to be probed whether what was said by Khan or Bajrangi had a bearing on the violence. It will be premature to say anything," Singh added.

Will yatra be allowed again?

The VHP has proposed that a second ‘Jal Abhishek Yatra’ be carried out in Nuh Shiv Mandir on August 28. Singh, however, told CNN-News18 that the organisers are yet to make any proposal to the local administration.

“We haven’t received any application or request for the yatra yet. Once the application is received, the local administration will decide whether to allow the yatra or not," she said.

Devotees outside the Shiv Mandir, however, told CNN-News18 that they are hopeful that if the yatra happens on August 28, it will go off peacefully. “Yatras have happened earlier too, without any problem. What happened on July 31 is unfortunate but I think police ‘bandobast’ and even locals will ensure it is not repeated," Lokesh, a devotee at the temple, said.

Police caught napping?

Locals in Nuh across the religious divide have questioned police action. Shiv Kumar Arya, whose oil mill was burnt in Nuh, said police were caught napping even though there was a CID alert about possible violence.

Defending her force, Singh said the CID alert was about Manesar’s presence and steps were taken to dispel the rumour that he was coming.

“This yatra was not held for the first time. The CID alert was always there like it is for other yatras and exams such as UPSC and CUET. The alert was only for Manesar’s video. Immediately after the video, the local administration approached the organisers and asked them if Manesar is coming. They categorically denied his presence and same was communicated to the peace committees, the leaders of both sides and every person concerned.

“Similarly, the moment Bittu Bajrangi posted the video, the police — which was monitoring social media — told the organisers that this was unacceptable and the video was deleted. Ten companies were deployed in anticipation that in case tension erupts, all steps are taken to ensure peace is restored. Also, additional forces were brought from Rewari and Narwal so that sufficient forces were on ground," she added.