Trends :Eid 2023 LiveHeatwaveRahul GandhiCovid NewsAtiq Ahmed
Home » India » No Jeans in Office for Government Employees in Bihar's Saran

No Jeans in Office for Government Employees in Bihar's Saran

The employees have been asked to wear formal dress and stay in the offices during the working hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m

Advertisement

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

IANS

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 09:16 IST

Patna, India

The idea of the initiative is to change the work culture in the offices (Representative Image: IANS)
The idea of the initiative is to change the work culture in the offices (Representative Image: IANS)

The District Magistrate in Bihar’s Saran has barred all government employees from wearing jeans to office.

The employees have also been asked to wear identity cards around their neck so that they could be easily identified. They have been asked to wear formal dress and stay in the offices during the working hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The idea of the initiative is to change the work culture in the offices.

The District Magistrate said that he will undertake surprise inspections of particular departments and could also do video conferencing or video calling to check the status of the directive. He has warned the employees to strictly follow the new guidelines, especially the dress code, and warned that offenders would be penalised.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

first published: April 19, 2023, 09:16 IST
last updated: April 19, 2023, 09:16 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Citadel, Dahaad, Queen Charlotte, Indian Police Force Among The Most Anticipated Projects In The OTT Space

+8PHOTOS

Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kajol, Zoya Akhtar Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics