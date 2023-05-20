No Jeans, Leggings or T-Shirts: Assam Govt Introduces Dress Code for School Teachers

The Assam government on Saturday issued a dress code for school teachers, asking them to attend classes in formal clothes of sober colors, and to “strictly" avoid party and casual outfits.

The order said that some teachers were in a “habit" of wearing clothes that were sometimes not acceptable to the public.

It further said that jeans and T-shirts will not be allowed and that female tutors will have to wear salwars, but leggings were red-flagged.

Speaking to CNN-News18, the Education minister of Assam Ronuj Pegu said, “The school rule book contains one section that the teachers should be dressed decently, properly and they should wear formal dress. That is why we thought this was needed."

“Female teachers should be dressed in “decent salwar suit/ saree/ mekhela-sador" and not casual attire such as T-shirt, jeans and leggings,"Ronuj Pegu had tweeted earlier.

Speaking to us, on the condition of anonymity, a teacher said that it was important to have a dress code, and that it has always been followed.

“No female teachers comes to school wearing jeans. Salwar or mekhela - Sador is good but a weird thing mentioned was leggings," she said.

“I don’t understand why we should change our dress codes more or should we change the way people think about a woman wearing a particular types of clothes. I hope the way strictness is being should on teachers dress code, same strictness is shown for the SEBA board for conducting free and fair examinations," she added.

We spoke with another teacher who said that students followed teachers, and it was “our moral obligation to dress properly in front of students,"

“It is very sad some teachers are offended about the notification. This is what our samskaras have anyways taught. This is India, where Guru is regarded as god . I welcome this step."