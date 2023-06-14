'No Lungi or Nighty': Row After Dress Code Circular in Greater Noida Society

An apartment owners’ association in Sector Phi 2 of Greater Noida has issued a request to all residents, urging them to consider their attire when utilizing the common areas and park facilities.

According to a TOI report, the circular, issued by the Himsagar Apartment AOA on June 10, specifically requested residents not to wear lungis and nighties outside their flats. While some residents have welcomed the circular, many have criticised them for infringing upon personal choices regarding clothing.

While speaking to TOI, CK Kalra, the president of the AOA, clarified they did not intend to discriminate against but “simply requested" residents to follow guidelines after they received several complaints of people wearing loose clothes during daily yoga in the compound.

“A few days back, some women complained about a senior citizen doing yoga wearing a lungi. At first, we requested people verbally. Later, the association decided to put out a circular," Kalra was quoted as saying to TOI.

The circular reads: “Residents are requested that whenever you roam in the society at any time, you should pay special attention to your conduct and dress so that you do not give any chance to anyone to object to your behaviour. Your children also learn from you. Therefore, everyone is requested not to roam around wearing lungi and nighty, which are home wear."