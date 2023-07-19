No More RTPCR Tests For International Flyers: Govt Eases Covid Guidelines As Cases Hit Record Low

Taking into account the significant decrease in Covid-19 cases across India, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has further eased Covid-19 guidelines for international travelers coming to India.

The number of Covid-19 cases in India has been the lowest since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

The previous requirement for RT-PCR based testing of a random subset of international travelers, has now been dropped. These new guidelines are set to come into effect from 00:00 hrs of July 20.

The Covid-19 precautionary measures for airlines as well as international travelers, however, shall continue to apply, the Ministry’s notice said.

The Covid-19 recovery rate, as per the Health Ministry data, has been recorded at 98.81 per cent.

As per the updated data, the death toll stood at 5,31,915.

According to the Ministry’s website, under the nationwide vaccination drive, so far 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country.

However, after easing the guidelines, the Ministry will be keeping a close eye on the on the Covid-19 scenario in the country.