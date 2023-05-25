No Network: Teen Biker Dies in Pragati Maidan Tunnel After Delay in SOS Call | Crash Caught on Cam

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan tunnel as a teenager, involved in a bike accident, lost his life due to a delay in receiving medical assistance caused by mobile network connectivity issues within the 1.3 km long tunnel.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday night when 19-year-old Rajan Rai, who was returning from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, met with the accident inside the tunnel. However, due to poor connectivity inside the tunnel, passersby were unable to make an emergency call to the police, resulting in a delay in the arrival of emergency services.

Rajan Rai sustained severe head injuries as his helmet was completely damaged in the accident. He was immediately rushed to Lady Hardinge Medical College, where, despite receiving treatment, he tragically succumbed to his injuries, as confirmed by the police.

Sources indicate that the victim’s family intends to pursue legal action against the incident, highlighting the inability to make an emergency call within the tunnel due to poor connectivity.

The Pragati Maidan tunnel, spanning 1.3 km, was inaugurated last year as part of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project, which includes the main tunnel and five underpasses. It was designed to facilitate smooth traffic movement and boasts features such as a smart fire management system and digitally controlled CCTVs.