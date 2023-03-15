No New Village Defence Group Constituted in 2022-23 in J&K, More Areas Can be Added: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs in Parliament on Wednesday said that no new Village Defence Groups (VDGs) have been formed in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in FY 2022-23.

The ministry, while replying to a question, said that the existing VDGs are continuing.

More areas can be considered for the scheme as per the notification by following due process of declaring the area under “more vulnerable area".

“As per Village Defence Guards Scheme (VDGs), notified by the Government of UT of J&K on 14.08.2022, apart from the areas/village already declared as vulnerable areas in the Scheme of 1995, any other area/village, which may be considered “more vulnerable area" by the law enforcement agencies, necessitating application of the Scheme ibid to such other area/village, the Government can by an order declare such other area/village as a “more vulnerable area" for the purpose of the Scheme ibid," MHA said in a separate reply on a question on VDGs.

At present, the sanctioned strength of VDGs is 4,985, of which 4,153 VDGs have been constituted. “Ministry of Home Affairs vide its letter dated 02.03.2022 has decided that there will be not more than 15 members in each VDG. The members of the Village Defence Group shall be designated as Village Defence Guard (VDG). The persons who shall be heading /Coordinating the VDGs in the “more vulnerable areas" shall be paid Rs. 4500/per month and the person who are members of the VDGs on voluntary basis shall be paid a uniform rate of Rs 4000/ per month. CRPF has imparted necessary training to 948 VDG members in collaboration with District Police Rajouri from 06.01.2023 to 25.01.2023," the Home Ministry said.

Advertisement

“Those in possession of a valid arms licence and to whom weapons have been provided by the J&K police, determined by the District Magistrate/Senior Superintendent of Police concerned, keeping in view the credentials of the volunteers’, population of the village, its location and security requirement," the MHA said.

“Persons in possession of valid licence and weapons or willing to purchase weapons on their own. This is a reimbursement scheme and is based on authenticated monthly claims furnished by Government of J&K," MHA said. ​

Read all the Latest India News here