'No One Allowed to Disturb Peace': No Eid Prayers at J&K's Srinagar Eidgah This Year | Exclusive

A top cop exclusively spoke to CNN-News18 and revealed that the administration wouldn’t allow anyone to disturb peace in the city

Reported By: Ieshan Wani

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 11:12 IST

Srinagar, India

The Eidgah has seen massive clashes between protesters and security forces, every year after prayers on Eid
Ahead of Eid al-Fitr this year, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have decided to not allow prayers to take place at Eidgah Srinagar. Notably, the place saw massive protests and stone pelting before abrogation of article 370 in J&K.

A top cop exclusively spoke to CNN-News18 and revealed that the administration wouldn’t allow anyone to disturb peace in the city. “Although there has been no law and order problem yet, but no one will be allowed to create such a problem in the future as well," he said.

He also denied claims made by J&K Waqf Chief Darakshan Andrabi, that if weather permits, Eid prayers will be offered at the Eidgah. The top cop said, “We wouldn’t allow it (prayers) this year. We don’t want any disturbance in peace as the area has a history of anti-India protests, though we haven’t had any law and order challenge in a long time."

The Eidgah has seen massive clashes between protesters and security forces, every year after prayers on Eid. “The greater good of the public is more important and we will do whatever is necessary to ensure that," the cop said.

Meanwhile, the Opposition continues to taunt the saffron party over its claims of normalcy in the union territory.

Earlier, the Director General of J&K Police while responding to a question on Eid prayers from reporters in the Bandipora district of north Kashmir, had said that there was no law and order challenge in Kashmir.

According to reports, Eid al Fitr in India will most likely be celebrated either on April 21 or 22.

Ieshan Wani

first published: April 11, 2023, 11:12 IST
last updated: April 11, 2023, 11:12 IST
