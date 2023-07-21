No Tourist Visits To Bogotha Falls As Water Touches The Danger Mark

During the monsoon season, the waterfalls become even more mesmerising, compelling tourists to visit such spots. One of them is Bogotha Waterfall, which lies in the serene Chikupalle forest area of Wazeedu Mandal in Mulugu district, Telangana. It is also known as the Niagara Falls of Telangana. Due to the heavy rainfall in the northern part of India, the water has reached the danger mark. Tourists often visit the fall during the summer and monsoon season to witness the beauty.

The water level of the waterfall has increased and the forest authorities have temporarily suspended the permission for tourists to visit Bogatha waterfall from Wednesday. The water flow is rapidly increasing. Bogatha Falls has crossed the danger mark and some reports suggest that it will rain this weekend.

Wazeedu Forest Range Officer (FRO) B Chandarmouli told the media that the tourists will be allowed to visit the Bogatha Waterfall after the water recedes from the danger mark to normal level.

Currently, Bogatha Waterfall is under the control of the Forest Department of the state and tourists need permission to visit it.

The FRO also shared that they have erected a fence at the waterfall as a safety precaution, as there were incidents of people falling in the stream.

To reach the waterfall, tourists need local tribal guides and the forest staff also doesn’t allow the tourists to trek to the waterfalls without the assistance of local guides. According to Chandramouli, the local police have stepped up vigil in the area given the growing number of tourists visiting the waterfalls.