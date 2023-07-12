'No Use Nurturing Hate But...' 13 Years On, Prof Whose Hand PFI Chopped Off is on Mission to Uphold Peace

Professor TJ Joseph’s mobile phone has been ringing continuously since the verdict of the NIA court held six accused guilty of chopping off his hand while acquitting five others.

Thirteen years and eight days ago, the professor was brutally attacked by those identified as linked with the now-banned terror outfit Popular Front of India for allegedly insulting Prophet Mohammed in a question paper.

“I am neither happy nor dejected by this verdict. I believe that the real perpetrators who orchestrated the attack are still out there. Those who attacked me were just puppets in the hands of the PFI or their handlers. The attackers only followed orders. I gain nothing from this verdict but hope that the law of the land can help root out those who indulge in such crimes," Joseph told News18 in an exclusive interview.

Holding the accused responsible for the attack and punishing them is not justice, said Joseph. The real perpetrators are those who spread terror and have been indoctrinated with ideologies that do not reflect humanism, he emphasised.

“Those who misinterpreted what I mentioned in the question paper that led to the brutal attack on me are the ones who have to be arrested and punished," said Joseph while recounting the horrific day which shattered him and led to huge losses in his personal life. He adds that he has made peace with himself and is concentrating on propagating the idea of humanity.

“I, however, reiterate what I have told you in my previous conversations with you. The main people behind the attack are scot-free. PFI as an organisation may be banned but what about those who continue to sow the seeds of hatred and terrorism? There is no use nurturing hate but my moral values give me the strength to fight each day," he said.

He added: “I don’t think any justice can be given for what happened to me. The bigger fish need to be caught and they should be the real accused. I hope the investigating agencies track them and punish them." Joseph said the attackers were blinded by their religious beliefs and fanaticism, but what hurt him the most was when those close to him left him high and dry after the attack.

The Malayalam professor’s autobiography ‘Attupokatha Ormakal’ (Unforgettable Memories) won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award. It was also translated into English, titled ‘A Thousand Cuts: An Innocent Question And Deadly Answers’. The book contains a detailed description of facing false allegations, Joseph’s economic and personal losses and how society secluded him when he needed them the most. Such was the trauma and mental torture that his family underwent that his distraught wife Salomi, who had gone into depression, ended her life on March 19, 2014.

What happened that day?

The horrific incident dates back to March 2010 when the professor, who worked as a faculty member at the Newman College in Thodupuzha in Kerala’s Idukki district, was setting the second-year Malayalam question paper for BCom students. One of the questions was an extract from the book ‘Thirakathayude Reethisasthram’ written by Malayalam director PT Kunju Muhammed.

The question was set to test the student’s punctuation. However, it was the choice of the short story he selected — which revolved around a mentally unstable, schizophrenic and nameless villager whom Joseph gave the name ‘Mohammed’ — that caused furore. It was termed inflammatory and insulting Allah.

After it was published in a local Malayalam newspaper affiliated with the Jamaat-e-Islami, the controversy snowballed, with several Islamic outfits staging protests and agitations demanding an apology.

The quaint little towns of Muvattupuzha and Thodupuzha became a cauldron of communal tension and flared emotions. The professor was forced to flee from his home as the police launched a manhunt against him for inciting religious tension. Joseph was ultimately arrested and jailed for 10 days. Released on bail, he struggled for a job as Newman College had terminated his services.

On July 4, while driving home from attending church services, the professor was waylaid by six attackers. Armed with an axe, they forcibly stopped his car, dragged him out, and chopped his right hand below the wrist. The assailants stabbed Joseph in the leg and arm and left him to bleed on the road before fleeing from the scene. They later threw the severed hand at a nearby empty site.