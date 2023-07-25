Noida: Hundreds of Cars Submerged in Ecotech 3 Area As Hindon Water Level Rises | WATCH

With the rise in the water level of the Hindon River in Uttar Pradesh, low-lying regions along its bank have submerged in water, forcing thousands of people and animals to evacuate to a safer place. On Tuesday, the area near Ecotech 3 got submerged due to which many vehicles got stuck in Noida.

This came two days after the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration issued a flood warning for low-lying regions along the Hindon as water discharge in the river increased.

Officials had said that around 200 people from five villages have been evacuated and shifted to shelter homes after the alert was raised on Saturday. “Around 200 people from five villages have been evacuated and shifted to shelter homes that have been set up by the administration to provide them accommodation, food, and health care, Additional District Magistrate Atul Kumar had told news agency PTI.

Gautam Buddh Nagar district is located between Hindon and Yamuna rivers. The district recently witnessed floods along the Yamuna river banks, which submerged 550 hectares of low-lying land, and impacted thousands of people and animals.

The Hindon river, which is a tributary of the Yamuna also flooded the Karhera village in Ghaziabad, following which more than 50 people were rescued from the village on Sunday.

The Hindon River has breached the embankment near the city forest. Most of the forest and the nearby colonies have been submerged. The local administration has also closed the City Park.

On Monday, the bodies of two boys who went missing after slipping into the deep waters of the Hindon river in Ghaziabad were pulled out on Monday. Adarsh (18) and 16-year-old Krish Mishra went missing on Sunday in the Karhera village after it was flooded following an increase in the river’s water discharge.