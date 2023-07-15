Trends :Rain TodayMumbai RainsSeema Haider CaseChamoli Electrocution Yamuna Floods
Noida: Child Falls to Death in Bid to Look Down from 18th-Floor Flat to Call Mother

The incident took place at the Ace Divine Society in the Bisrakh area around 9 pm on Thursday when the child looked down from the balcony to call his mother who was on the ground area of the residential complex, they said

Published By: Niranjana VB

PTI

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 16:13 IST

Noida, India

The child was alone in the balcony when the incident took place and both his parents were not at home, a local police officer said.(Image-Shutterstock)
A 12-year-old boy studying in Class 7 died allegedly after he fell from the 18th-floor balcony of his home in high-rise group housing society Greater Noida (West), also known as Noida Extension, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at the Ace Divine Society in the Bisrakh area around 9 pm on Thursday when the child looked down from the balcony to call his mother who was on the ground area of the residential complex, they said.

The child was alone in the balcony when the incident took place and both his parents were not at home, a local police officer said.

“The child’s father was away for some work, while his mother had just left home to go downstairs. The boy was in the balcony and he tried to look down from the 18th-floor balcony to call his mother but fell. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive," the officer said.

    • The child’s family hails from Madhya Pradesh and his father works for a private company here, the police said.

    The police said they did not get any complaint in the matter.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 15, 2023, 16:13 IST
    last updated: July 15, 2023, 16:13 IST
