Home » India » Noida: Child Wakes Up Earlier Than Parents, Falls to Death from 8th-floor Flat

The parents of the child were asleep when the incident took place around 5.45 am at the Hyde Park Society in Sector 78 under Sector 113 police station limits

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 14:31 IST

Noida, India

The child was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 71 but did not survive. (Representative Image/News18)
A five-year-old boy died allegedly after he fell off the balcony of an eighth-floor apartment in a high-rise group housing society here on Friday, police said.

The parents of the child were asleep when the incident took place around 5.45 am at the Hyde Park Society in Sector 78 under Sector 113 police station limits, they said.

“The family members told the police that sometimes the child would wake up earlier than others and roam around in the house. Today, the child went to the balcony where some planters are kept and above that is the balcony grill where from he fell down," a police spokesperson said.

    • The child was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 71 but did not survive, he said.

    Further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out, police said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 16, 2023, 14:31 IST
    last updated: June 16, 2023, 14:31 IST
