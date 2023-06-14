Bollywood-Style Lost & Found Case: Bihar Man Spots 'Dead' Kin 'Begging, Eating' at Noida Momo Stall

In a scene straight out of a Bollywood movie, a Bihar native saw a man with long dingy bread and dirty clothes near a momos stall in Noida’s sector 50. While having the dumplings, he saw the shopkeeper berating the ‘beggar-like’ man. He jumped to his rescue, only to find that the man was his brother-in-law who was assumed to be dead.

The man with long dingy bread was identified as Bhagalpur resident Nishant Kumar, who went missing on January 31, 2023. Filing a complaint at Sultangunj police station, the man’s father, Sachidanand Singh, accused his brother-in-law Ravi Shankar Singh and his father-in-law Naveen Singh of kidnapping Nishant.

A report in Dainik Jagran stated that Nishant had gone missing from his in-law’s home in Sultanganj’s Gangania village. Five months later, he was found by Ravi Shankar’s youngest brother in Noida’s sector 50 when a momo stall owner was driving out the “beggar-like" man.

Advertisement

Ravi’s brother then told the shopkeeper to give him a plate of momos and he will pay for him. During this time, when the man was asked about his details, he replied his name is ‘Nishant’ and he has a house in Sultanganj’s Dhruvganj Navgachia. On hearing this, Ravi’s brother was left in shock.

The Danik Jagran report stated that the Bihar resident then took a picture of Nishant and sent it to his family members. Meanwhile, he also informed the police who arrived at the spot and took them to Noida Sector 113 police station.

Police officer Jitendra Singh said that since a case has been registered in Sultanganj police station in the matter, Nishant will be handed over to the family after proper verification. The man was later handed over to Bihar Police and presented before a court.

The report quoted officer Singh as saying that the police’s beat team had been seeing the man begging and eating at the same spot for the last 15 days. The officer added that the man looked weak and seemed mentally unstable. Nishant was later sent to Bhagalpur with his acquaintances living in Noida.