Noida Univ Murder-suicide: Accused Blames Cancer, Traumas & Ex-girlfriend's Affair Behind Incident in Viral Video

In the Noida University murder case that shook the country, a 23-minute-long video confession of the killer was retrieved by the police. In the video, the man, who killed his girlfriend inside the university campus reportedly talked about his past trauma, cancer and the woman’s alleged affair.

Anuj Singh revealed his failed relationship with the deceased woman, his past mental traumas and his troubled state of mind due to a prolonged illness.

As per the police, who was recorded moments before he ended his life. Police officials retrieved the video from Anuj Singh’s Gmail account in which he talks about how his classmate Sneha Chaurasia, who was allegedly his ex-girlfriend, had ‘changed his life.’

The CCTV footage revealed that the duo had spoken with each other before the incident and even hugged outside the dining hall of the university before Singh took out a country-made pistol and shot Sneha Chaurasia.

Singh also claimed that he was suffering from ‘brain cancer’ and that he killed Chaurasia because of her alleged affair with another man.

He says that he was shattered as she had broken up with him “on the pretext that she was depressed" but had started dating someone else.

“I was a national-level player. I met Sneha Chaurasia after I joined college. She came into my life and changed it completely," Anuj Singh said.

It was clear from the video that Anuj had made up his mind to kill Sneha and can be heard saying in the video “Sneha has to pay the price for this."