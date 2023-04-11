Home » India » IMD Predicts Normal Monsoon Despite El Nino Concerns; Less Rain Likely in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan

IMD Predicts Normal Monsoon Despite El Nino Concerns; Less Rain Likely in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan

The forecast indicates the rainfall could be normal in the southern peninsula -- Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu -- as well as in East Central India including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha, and Jammu & Kashmir in the north

Advertisement

Reported By: Srishti Choudhary

Edited By: Shilpy Bisht

News18.com

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 14:43 IST

New Delhi, India

There is a higher probability of below normal rains over parts of Northwest India, including Haryana, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, and parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat, and Telangana. (Getty Images)
There is a higher probability of below normal rains over parts of Northwest India, including Haryana, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, and parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat, and Telangana. (Getty Images)

Despite concerns over likely impact by El Nino, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a normal monsoon for the country as a whole.

The rainfall is likely to be 96% of the long period average (LPA) of 87 cm for the period June to September, announced IMD chief M Mohapatra. The forecast carries a model error of +/-5%.

The forecast indicates the rainfall could be normal in the southern peninsula — Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu — as well as in East Central India including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha, and Jammu & Kashmir in the north.

However, there is a higher probability of below normal rains over parts of Northwest India mainly states of Haryana, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, as well as parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat, and Telangana.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Discussing the impact of El Nino, the weather department said the conditions over the equatorial Pacific Ocean remain neutral, and El Nino is likely to develop during the monsoon season. However, it’s impact could be seen on the monsoon only during the second-half, post July.

The top weather scientist also asserted that not all El Nino years bring below normal rains.

According to the department, this year, the negative impact of El Nino is expected to be countered with the positive impact of two other meteorological conditions — a Positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and reduced snow cover over the Northern Hemisphere this time.

“This time the snow cover over the Northern Hemisphere was less. This is favourable for the southwest monsoon," he added.

IMD will update this forecasts with second stage detailed forecast in the last week of May.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Srishti ChoudharySrishti Choudhary, Assistant Editor at News18, writes on science, environment, c...Read More

first published: April 11, 2023, 13:11 IST
last updated: April 11, 2023, 14:43 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Salman Khan Holds Pooja Hegde Close at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer Launch, Shehnaaz Rocks Sexy Look

+8PHOTOS

Rekha, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Sanjana Sanghi Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About