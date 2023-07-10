North India Ravaged by Heavy Rains: 37 Dead, Army & NDRF Deployed; Schools Shut in Delhi, Punjab | Updates

Relentless rainfall continued to wreak havoc in northern parts of India, resulting in 37 deaths due to landslides and other rain-related incidents over the past two days. As the situation worsened in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand, Army and NDRF teams ramped up their efforts in relief and rescue operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the chief ministers of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand of the central government’s complete assistance and support in response to the devastation arising in the hill states due to heavy rainfall.

Here are the top updates: