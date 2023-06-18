North India Swelters Under 'Extreme Heatwave', 98 People Die in UP, Bihar; Red Alert Issued

As North India reeled under an extreme heatwave, at least 98 people died in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar due to severe heat. While 54 deaths were reported from UP, 44 people died in Bihar in the last three days.

According to an India Today report, as many as 400 people were admitted to a district hospital in Ballia with complaints of fever, breathlessness and other health complications in the last three days, an official said. At least 54 patients died between June 15-17.

An official said most of the patients admitted were aged above 60. “All the individuals were suffering from some ailments and their conditions worsened due to the extreme heat," Ballia’s Chief Medical Officer Jayant Kumar told The Associated Press on Saturday, adding that most of the deaths were because of heart attack, brain stroke and diarrhoea.

The official said that 23 patients died on June 15, 20 on June 16 and 11 on June 17, prompting the government to call a team of doctors from Lucknow to probe the cause of deaths.

Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the District Hospital Diwakar Singh told reporters that a proper arrangement of fans, coolers and air conditioners has been made in the hospital in order to prevent the risk of heat stroke for patients and staff. He also said the number of doctors and paramedical staff has also been increased keeping in mind the heavy influx of patients.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in Ballia was recorded at 42.2 degrees Celsius on Friday.

On the other hand, 44 people died due to severe heat in Bihar in the last 24 hours. As many as 35 people died in Patna alone, 19 in Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) and 16 in PMCH. Nine deaths were reported from other districts of the state.