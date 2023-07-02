Northeast Delhi: Temple, Dargah Razed in Demolition Drive in Bhajanpura Amid Tight Security

A Hanuman temple and a Dargah were demolished at Bhajanpura Chowk in Delhi by Public Works Department (PWD) amidst tight security on Sunday morning. A large number of police and CRPF personnel were deployed during the demolition drive.

Why is Bulldozer Action Taken at Dargah-Temple in Delhi Today?

DCP Northeast, Joy N Tirke said the decision to demolish the religious structures was taken by the Religious Committee of Delhi to widen the road for Saharanpur Highway.

Advertisement

“Demolition drive is underway peacefully at Bhajanpura Chowk. A decision was taken by the Religious Committee of Delhi to remove a Hanuman Temple & a Mazar to further widen the road for Saharanpur Highway. Both structures are removed peacefully," Tirke said.

Prayers were offered at the Hanuman temple before razing the building to the ground. The statues of deities were removed and placed in a secured facility before the demolition.

Traffic Snarl in Bhajanpura Due to Demolition

Traffic congestion was reported in the area during the demolition drive which began at 4 am on Sunday. Drone cameras were deployed in the region to help avoid an unwarranted incident.

AAP Reacts to Dargarh-Temple Demolition Drive in Delhi