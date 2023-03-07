Northeast LIVE: PM Modi to Attend Swearing-in Ceremonies of Meghalaya, Nagaland CMs Today; Sangma, Rio to Retain Posts

Meanwhile, political stalwart Neiphiu Rio will take oath as the CM of Nagaland for the fifth term.

Rio staked his claim to form the government only on Monday evening though counting was held on March 2. Sangma, however, led his party to a major victory bagging 26 of the 59 seats in the February 27 election.

Preparations have been made in both northeastern states ahead of PM Modi’s visit. Assam’s Guwahati has also been prepped up as PM Modi will pass by from the city on Tuesday. Traffic restrictions have been put in place and flying drones has been restricted.

The NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance with 32 MLAs has staked claim to form the next government in the northeastern state. NPP will take eight cabinet berths and allies UDP with 11 MLAs will get two, BJP and HSPDP with two MLAs each will get one berth each.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland government is heading towards an opposition-less government with almost all parties extending unconditional support to the NDPP-BJP alliance which won the polls held last month.

Neiphiu Rio met Governor La Ganesan at around 6 pm on Monday after the NDPP and BJP leaders submitted their joint declaration for the government formation and support to him. The oath-taking ceremony is slated to take place at around 1:30 pm and Union Ministers JP Nadda and Amit Shah will also remain present.

This will be the first time in Nagaland that central ministers will be present at the swearing-in ceremony of the state council of ministers.

