Home » India » 'Not Condemning a Religion': Karnataka BJP MLA Eshwarappa Clarifies After Azan Remark in Mangaluru

'Not Condemning a Religion': Karnataka BJP MLA Eshwarappa Clarifies After Azan Remark in Mangaluru

Eshwarappa stopped his speech at the Vijay Sankalp Yatra while the Azan was being played, and called it a ‘headache’. His statement came after he said in Mangaluru that freedom fighters of the country did not lay down their lives to build roads

Advertisement

Reported By: Akshara DM

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 14:18 IST

Bengaluru, India

The MLA questioned the practice of Azan during the Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Mangaluru on Sunday. (Photo: News18)
The MLA questioned the practice of Azan during the Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Mangaluru on Sunday. (Photo: News18)

Karnataka BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa, whose remarks on Allah and Azan at the Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Mangaluru on Sunday have stoked a controversy, said on Monday he did not mean to condemn the religion but was voicing the sentiments of general public.

“Exams are taking place. Students, who sit down to study for exams, get completely disturbed as soon as they listen to this (Azan). I did ask whether Allah can’t hear or if he’s deaf, true. Someone must put out the feelings of general public for that reason. This is not condemning a religion. Allah can hear but these Muslims put 3-4 mics and shout, will it go inside Allah’s ears?" Eshwarappa said on Monday.

The MLA had stopped his speech in Mangaluru while the Azan was being played in the background. He called it a “headache", and questioned the practice and whether Allah can hear only if they “shout" using a mic.

Advertisement

“(Azan plays in background) Wherever I go, this is a headache for me. There’s SC (Supreme Court) judgment, today or tomorrow it’ll be finished. No doubt in it… Can Allah only hear if you shout with a mike? Even we do Puja, women do bhajans. But if Allah can hear only if they use a mike, we have to call him deaf. There’s no need, this problem must soon be cleared," said Eshwarappa.

RELATED NEWS

The Karnataka High Court had last August ruled that Article 25 of the Constitution confers fundamental right on persons to freely profess, practise and propagate their religion. However, the right is not absolute but is subject to restrictions. It had declined the petition that contended that uttering Azan in the mosque through loudspeakers hurt religious sentiments of others.

The Supreme Court had in its 2005 order ruled that loudspeakers could be allowed till midnight on festive occasions for 15 days a year.

Eshwarappa’s statement on Azan came after he made a comment in Mangaluru that freedom fighters of the country did not lay down their lives to build roads, drainage or buildings but to develop Dharma.

Advertisement

“The reason why we got freedom was to develop our Dharma and nation. All the freedom fighters in heaven, Savarkar, Chandrashekar Azad, Bose, did they bring freedom to build drainage in your villages? To build roads and buildings?" Eshwarappa asked his audience at the Yatra.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Akshara DMAkshara DM, Correspondent at CNN-News 18, reports from Bengaluru bureau. He larg...Read More

first published: March 13, 2023, 13:35 IST
last updated: March 13, 2023, 14:18 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+20PHOTOS

Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone, Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Sofia Vergara Seen At Vanity Fair Oscars After Party

+10PHOTOS

Oscars 2023: Unseen Photos Of Deepika Padukone, Ram Charan, Jr NTR And Other Indian Celebrities At The 95th Academy Awards