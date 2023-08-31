'Not Gyanvapi': Before G20, Ruckus Over 'Shivling Fountains' in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan

A fresh controversy has erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party. The latest bone of contention is fountains shaped like Shivling installed in New Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan. The structures are a part of the ongoing beautification of the national capital ahead of the G20 summit.

While the BJP leaders have accused Delhi minister Atishi of using ‘shivling’ for decorative purpose, AAP alleged that it is BJP-ruled Centre’s work along with Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Y Sathish Reddy called the decorative structures “a mockery of Hinduism". BJP’s media panelist Charu Pragya said that Dhaula Kaun is not Gyanvapi.

An X user, who claims to be a Hindu activist, said that in ‘New India’, every step taken by the “secular governments" is to “make hindu teerthas, hindu symbols into tourist attractions or fun symbols". Attacking a religious community, she added that they did the same in Varanasi’s Gyanvapi by turning ‘shivling into a fountain.

In 2022, a structure claimed to be a ‘Shivling’ was found in the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. While the Hindu petitioners claimed that it is a ‘Shivling’, the mosque authorities said it is part of a fountain in the ‘wazu khana’, where ablutions are performed before namaz. The petitioners had demanded a scientific investigation, including carbon dating, of the structure.

The G20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. India currently holds the rotating presidency of the multinational group.