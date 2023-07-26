Not Just G20 Leaders' Summit: IECC Being Inaugurated by PM Modi Could Host Nearly 10 Major Events Soon

The International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) in Delhi, which is being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, has already received a deluge of requests for holding prestigious events and conferences, News18 has learnt. This is also the venue for the grand G20 Leaders’ Summit on September 9-10. Interests have been received by the IECC from both domestic and international clients spanning various sectors and nearly 10 such events could be hosted here in the coming months.

“The International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre is set to become a hub of global knowledge exchange, networking, and collaboration. With a diverse lineup of international conferences, ministry-level events, industry gatherings, and sectoral functions, the IECC will play a pivotal role in fostering innovation, growth, and progress across various domains. Its state-of-the-art facilities and reputation as a sought-after venue ensure that India remains at the forefront of hosting prestigious international events," a senior government official told News18.

Three events that are set to be hosted at the IECC in the coming months are the World Food India 2023 by the ministry of food processing and industries, the third anniversary of the National Education Policy event by the ministry of education, and the prestigious industry event of the Cellular Operators Association of India – the Indian Mobile Congress.

News18 has learnt that the IECC has received interests for more events that are under consideration for being hosted here. These are international events like the General Assembly for International Solar Alliance by the ISA, 15th Asian & Oceanian Epilepsy Conference 2024 by the International League Against Epilepsy, World Congress of Nephrology by the International Society of Nephrology, an international conference by Messe Frankfurt, and the Indo-Pacific Geo Intelligence Conference by Indo-Pacific Geo Intelligence. The IECC could also host the 75th-year celebrations of the Aeronautical Society of India.

The redeveloped ITPO complex, which will host India’s G20 leaders’ meetings, will be inaugurated on July 26.

With a campus area of approximately 123 acres, the Pragati Maidan Complex proudly holds the title of India’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. In terms of the covered space available for events, the redeveloped and modern IECC finds its place among the top 10 exhibition and convention complexes in the world, rivalling colossal names such as the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany and the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai. The magnitude of the IECC’s stature and infrastructure is a testament to India’s capability to host world-class events on a grand scale.

At level 3 of the convention centre, a grand seating capacity of 7,000 individuals awaits, making it even larger than the seating capacity of approximately 5,500 of the iconic Sydney Opera House in Australia. This impressive feature establishes the IECC as a venue fit for hosting mega conferences, international summits, and cultural extravaganzas on a global scale.

The exhibition halls offer seven spaces for showcasing products, innovations, and ideas. These state-of-the-art halls provide an ideal platform for exhibitors and companies to engage with their target audience, fostering business growth and networking opportunities.