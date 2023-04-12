‘Nothing Has Changed….’: CRPF on Recruitment Exams in English, Hindi | TN, Telangana Language Row

Three days after Tamil Nadu and Telangana raised the language issue in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recruitment, the paramilitary force has said that there is no plan to change it.

The CRPF officials told News18 that the exams have always been held in English and Hindi and no new format has been introduced this year.

“Nothing has changed…the exam has always been held in Hindi or English," an official said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday demanding that the notification issued by the CRPF to hold examinations in English and Hindi to fill vacancies be amended. He termed the non-inclusion of Tamil in the computer test “arbitrary" and “discriminatory" toward aspirants of non-Hindi speaking states like Tamil Nadu.

Telangana IT minister K T R also tweeted the recruitment notification and said, “Request HM @AmitShah Ji to revise the CRPF national recruitment notification to include Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam & other official languages. These competitive exams are being held only in English and Hindi, which is a serious disadvantage to students who did not study in English medium or are not from Hindi-speaking States. The National Recruitment Agency has decided to facilitate a Common Eligibility Test (NRA-CET) to replace multiple examinations and conduct these in 12 Indian languages. However, it’s not being implemented properly including in notification below."

THE CRPF’S STATEMENT

“The CRPF is conducting recruitment of CT/GD through SSC and Constable (Tech & Tradesmen) through in House recruitment. Computer based test is conducted for both the posts bilingual in Hindi & English only. CRPF had never conducted written examination for in house recruitment in regional languages. The advertisement for 9212 posts of Tech & Tradesmen have been issued to conduct recruitment on regular pattern in that Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted in English & Hindi language. Department had never faced any problem with regard to participation of candidates due to language problem. In earlier recruitments of CT/GD, the CBT was conducted in English & Hindi language only and participation of candidates from Southern States like Tamil nadu, Telangana, Karnataka & Andhra Pradesh was found normal. During the recruitment of CT/ GD 2018, 819 vacancies from Tamil Nadu, 3460 Vacancies from Andhra Pradesh, 2349 Vacancies from Telangana 1586 vacancies from Karnataka States were filled. Similarly, during the recruitment of CT/ GD Exam-2021, 816 Vacancies from Tamil Nadu, 1,296 vacancies from Andhra Pradesh, 574 vacancies from Telangana and 719 vacancies from Karnataka State were filled," said the statement by the CRPF.

‘NO FRESH CORRESPONDENCE’

Officials said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not sent any fresh correspondence to the CRPF after the objections from the southern state.

As per the recruitment notification issued by CRPF, 9,212 Constables are to be recruited, 579 of which are to be filled from Tamil Nadu. Basic Hindi Comprehension is also part of the overall assessment of the recruits.

The CRPF officials said that these parameters are the same as the past few years and aspirants from southern India, including those from Tamil Nadu and Telangana, up to Sub-Inspector level have been recruited over the past few years.

