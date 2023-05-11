'Nothing Left to Go Back To': For Staff & Students of Manipur University, Violence A Scar They Can Never Erase

“Targeted", “singled out", and “guided from those inside to Kuki quarters/rooms" — This is how the faculty and students from the minority community recall the horror of the night violence broke out at Manipur University and its affiliated colleges following ethnic clashes in the state. Fleeing from one point to another to find safe refuge, the terrified group says going back is not even an option anymore.

Even though the state government has been announcing over the past two days that the Northeastern state torn by communal violence is slowly getting back to normalcy, those attacked on campuses by angry mobs on the night of May 3 said “nothing is normal".

Summer vacation for higher education institutions has been announced early in the state from May 15 to June 5 following the situation, but chances of those having fled returning to their homes post-vacation is not a possibility in the near future.

From hearing gunshots in the vicinity, bursting of gas cylinders, skies filled with smoke, houses, and churches burnt down, vehicles torched and the impending fear of falling prey to mob fury, Kuki tribe members teaching at the state university told News18 that they could “never imagine this could happen in the current times".

Teachers on the university campus allege that there were no security personnel deployed at the entry gates and the home guards couldn’t stop the mob from entering campus. The university administration did not call the police or any security personnel even after the mob had entered the girls’ hostel and started attacking targeted rooms and quarters of faculty members from the minority community.

“As a faculty member, I thought I was safe within the campus. The university authorities had reassured everyone that they have full security. But, I was taken aback when I saw the mob spreading out to targeted quarters, bringing out things from the house, including books, clothes, and papers, and burning a heap of them. They also looted other items from my quarter. I had just picked up my family and rushed to the Assam Rifles camp on the campus. That’s how I survived," said a faculty member at the university, who eventually had to flee the state.

The mobs entered the campus without applying any force. They moved about the compound and went from one hostel to another and one quarter to another for hours, but no security was called.

“The university administration is a complete failure for allowing their students and faculty to be attacked by an unruly mob. They were given a free hand to roam about the campus. They had the names, knew the quarters and hostel rooms belonging to Kukis, and just targeted them, which means they were guided by those inside. Who would want to go back to such a place? My children can’t study with Meiteis again, it’s unthinkable," the professor said.

Only two weeks ago, he added, a team from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) that grades colleges and universities in India visited the campus. “This violence was already planned and timed," he said.

However, the university administration denied the allegations as “incorrect".

“On the day of the mob riot, there were security personnel from Manipur Police as well as Assam Rifles, which has a post inside the campus. There were no casualties among the university fraternity nor were there any instances of burning of buildings on May 3. All the members of the targeted community were safely evacuated to safer places. It is to the university’s credit that it is being run smoothly despite the ongoing curfew hours," said Prof M Premjit, Dean Students Welfare, Manipur University.

Manipur University is a centrally funded institution with a number of affiliated colleges, including two medical schools in Imphal, the state capital.

The violence was a result of an ethnic clash between the Hindu Meitei people and Christian tribal Kukis. The violence erupted on May 3 in which at least 60 people have been reported to be killed while 230 have been injured. From May 4, all campuses in the state were shut down.

The mayhem continued in the days to follow with Kuki houses being burnt down in broad daylight, said another faculty member at a government college affiliated with MU, who didn’t wish to be named. After the madness on Wednesday (May 3), the attacks continued on Thursday and Friday.

“On Thursday night, we took shelter in a neighbour’s basement to escape the violence. The next morning, many of us in our vehicles tried to reach the CRPF camp. In the attempt, one of my relatives and her adult son were dragged out of their car by a mob and beaten to death. The mob asked the women to run away, but the mother couldn’t see her son being beaten. She stayed at the spot where both of them were eventually killed. An army official confirmed the deaths. His wife who was several months pregnant too was later found at the camp with many injuries," she said.

Not able to sleep, she further recounted how hundreds of families finally reached the camp, which, on the initial two days, didn’t have enough food or water, and children and elderly had a tough time surviving. The camp was shrouded by huge clouds of smoke billowing from the burning down of churches, houses and vehicles in the vicinity.

“Only those who had flight tickets were allowed to go to the airport. We had to wait for two-and-a-half days at the airport to board a flight. Even though I am far from the state now, I am still not able to come to terms with what happened. Even if the college does reopen in some time, I don’t think there’s anything left there to go back to," she said.