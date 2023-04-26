Now You Can Beat the Traffic & Watch Dolphins With Kochi's Eco-Friendly Water Metro | Read Details Here

Ships and boats have been one of the oldest modes of transport across the world. For Kerala, inland water transport was the primary means of travel until the very recent past. However, this mode of transportation slowly lost its charm due to lack of investments and technological upgradation.

Kerala, a state that has no shortage of water bodies, has got India’s first Water Metro built at a cost of more than Rs 1,100 crore.

To know more about the debutant, News18 travelled on the unique metro which is an extension of the Kochi Metro Train. With interiors similar to that of a metro train, the only difference between the two is that one runs on land and the other in water.

The stations are also designed to resemble metro stations. News18 boarded the Water Metro from the High Court station which had a ticket counter on the left side of the entry and gates on the right.

Before heading towards the metro boats, there is a waiting area for the passengers. The station and Water Metro are disabled friendly.

Speaking to News18, Sajan P John, COO Kochi Water Metro, said for a disabled person, boarding a boat was next to impossible but metro boats have made it feasible. Kochi Water Metro Chief General Manager Shaji Janardhanan said a person on a motorised wheelchair can board the metro easily without any help.

“Compared to road transport, waterways can cover the journey at a much faster pace. You don’t have to drive or worry about the traffic. You can just enjoy the water around, see the dolphins and complete the journey without any tension," Janardhanan told News18.

Also, with Water Metro, people will no longer have to plan their boat journeys. The waiting time for these boats will be 8-15 minutes.

John also added that provisions have been made to display the occupancy in the train. “More passengers will be allowed depending upon the occupancy status," he added.

Keeping in mind the tides, the platforms leading towards the metro boats have not been made as a permanent structure. These are floating platforms that can adjust the height depending upon the water level.

The Water Metros are air-conditioned and offer better and enhanced safety measures. Running at a speed of 8-10 knots, these ferries can cover the same distance at a faster speed than any road transport.

There is also ample space in the train to stand in case the seats are full. Since the weather in Kochi is hot and humid, the passengers can enjoy the air-conditioned coach of the boat and for those who want to enjoy the sea breeze, there is space outside as well.

There are two sets of boats that are used as part of the metro — One that can board 50 passengers and another with a capacity for 100 passengers.

It is interesting to note that in the last few years, Kochi has developed its transport infrastructure at a fast pace. It was only in 2017 that the city got its first metro train.

Why the Water Metro?

At a time when cities are overcrowded and roads are flooded with traffic, an alternative mode of transport was the need of the hour.

For one of the most densely populated districts in Kerala, developing just one mode of transport in Kochi will not be enough and since the city is a natural port, waterways were the best possible alternative.

Also, water transport is inherently more energy efficient than other modes and is especially effective at a time when governments are looking at ways to reduce pollution.

What is the plan for Water Metro?

To be developed on 15 identified routes, the Water Metro will connect as many as 10 islands around Kochi.

It will cover 76 route kilometres with the help of 78 ferries and will serve 38 terminals. While it is expected to benefit over one lakh people, the daily footfall of the Water Metro is expected to be around 35,000.

Under the project, 15 identified routes will be developed to connect 10 islands along a network of routes that span 76 kilometres with a fleet of 78 electrically propelled hybrid ferries plying to 38 jetties.

Currently, a fleet of nine boats has been inaugurated and in the first phase, a distance of 10 kilometres will be covered.​

