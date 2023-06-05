Trends :Wrestlers' ProtestMumbai Hostel MurderJaisalmer Viral VideoOdisha Train AccidentCyclone Biparjoy
Home » India » NSA Ajit Doval Meets US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, Military Technology on Agenda

NSA Ajit Doval Meets US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, Military Technology on Agenda

Lloyd Austin's trip comes over two weeks ahead of PM Modi's state visit to US during which the two sides are expected to unveil initiatives to expand the India-US global strategic partnership

Advertisement

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 16:37 IST

New Delhi, India

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval meets US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in New Delhi. (Credits: Special Arrangement)
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval meets US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in New Delhi. (Credits: Special Arrangement)

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Monday met US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, who is on a two-day visit to India, and discussed ways to boost cooperation in maritime, military and aerospace technologies.

The two officials also discussed ways for greater transfer of technology, co-production and indigenous building capacities in line with India’s Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, sources said.

Doval and the US Defence Secretary also discussed ways to take a strategic approach to global challenges through government, people to people and societal relations.

The two leaders also decided to ensure that countries in different regions like Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, and Indo-Pacific retain their freedom of action in line with their national priorities and are not coerced into making poor choices.

Secretary Austin’s trip comes over two weeks ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Washington during which the two sides are expected to unveil initiatives to expand the India-US global strategic partnership.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also held talks with Lloyd Austin and said that India-US partnership is critical for ensuring a free, open and rules-bound Indo-Pacific region.

It is Secretary Austin’s second visit to India. His previous trip to India was in March, 2021.

The two countries have inked key defence and security pacts over the past few years, including the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) in 2016 that allows their militaries to use each other’s bases for repair and replenishment of supplies.

(With Inputs from Shailendra Wangu)

top videos
  • Kiara, Kartik Celebrate Response To SPKK | Swara Bhaskar Pregnant | Virat, Anushka At FA Cup Finals
  • Deepika Padukone's Secret To Her Glowing Skin REVEALED | Just Three Steps To Follow
  • Sacred Games Leads IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Web Series List; Mirzapur, Scam, The Family Man Follow
  • Kangana Ranaut Dismisses Airport Fashion Years After Endorsing It; Deepika, Nora & Uorfi Too Should
  • Ranbir's Clean Look From Animal Leaked | Sara Ali Khan Wins Internet | Aditi, Siddharth On Vacation
    • Follow us on

    About the Author

    Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

    first published: June 05, 2023, 16:23 IST
    last updated: June 05, 2023, 16:37 IST
    Read More