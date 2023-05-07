NSA Ajit Doval to Join Infra Meet in Saudi Arabia, Discussion on Maritime, Road, Rail Connectivity Likely | Exclusive

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval will join the regional security meeting in Saudi Arabia, where infrastructure, among other issues, will be discussed, said sources.

Sources have confirmed Doval’s arrival in Saudi Arabia. The meet will be attended by Doval’s counterparts from Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States (US).

This meeting is important because it will mainly focus on infrastructure development in the region. Along with routes, a discussion on routes and deep cooperation on connectivity in maritime, rail and road will also be held, said sources.

India is open to infrastructural push, provided it does not compromise on the national security or interests, said sources.

Last week, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi pitched to take India-Iran ties to a “new level", especially in the economic and commercial fields, during a meeting with Doval in Tehran.

Raisi also conveyed to Doval in the meeting last Monday that groupings such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the BRICS can be “very effective" given the global geo-political changes, according to a statement issued by the Iranian President’s office.

The NSA was on a day-long visit to Iran. Besides calling on Raisi, Doval held separate talks with his Iranian counterpart Ali Shamkhani and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

In their meeting, Doval and Amirabdollahian exchanged views on the development of the Chabahar port, ways to deal with terrorism, issues relating to bilateral banking and the situation in Afghanistan, the Iranian foreign ministry said.

In a statement, it said the Iranian foreign minister called for boosting trade ties and hoped that the holding of a meeting of the joint economic commission in Tehran will generate fresh momentum in the relations.

It said Doval talked about unfolding developments globally and referred to a broad range of areas where Tehran and New Delhi can work together.

“Doval then stressed on the necessity of putting in place a roadmap of cooperation between the two nations within the framework of a long-term partnership," it said.

