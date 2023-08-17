NSA Doval in Touch with China’s Foreign Minister Over LAC; Positive Outcome Soon: Sources | Exclusive

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and China’s foreign minister Wang Yi have held informal discussions over the disengagement of frontline troops at the two remaining points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), according to top sources.

They held informal discussions in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and Johannesburg in South Africa last month on the sidelines of the Brics Summit.

India and China held 19th round of Corps Commander level meeting at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on August 13-14, the external affairs ministry said.

The two sides had a positive, constructive and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC (Line of Actual Control) in the Western Sector. In line with the guidance provided by the leadership, they exchanged views in an open and forward-looking manner, the press statement said further.

Strategic talks are happening at the top level and “positive outcome will come soon", the sources told News18.

Doval had met Wang Yi last month on the sidelines of BRICS NSAs’ meeting in Johannesburg, in which he stated that the situation along the LAC since 2020 had “eroded strategic trust and the public and political basis of the relationship" between the two countries.