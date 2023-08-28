Nuh Violence: Jalabhishek Concludes At Nuh's Shringaar Temple Amid Heavy Security

Curated By: Asmita Ravi Shankar & Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 23:35 IST
Nuh, India
Nuh Shobha Yatra Updates: Jalabhishek successfully concluded at Shringaar Temple in Nuh after Hindu groups went ahead with their “shobha yatra” in Haryana’s Nuh on Monday, despite the denial of permission by the local administration, security arrangements have been beefed up across the communally sensitive district to avoid untoward incidents.
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday confirmed that the situation in Nuh was under control even after Hindu groups carried out religious processions and performed Jalabhishek.
“Everything is under control. We have deployed a sufficient police force. And people performed ‘Jalabhishek," said the minister.
Communal violence that broke out in Haryana’s Nuh on July 31 during a religious procession by a certain group has a massive impact on social media, a detailed analysis by a government agency has revealed.
Communal violence that broke out in Haryana's Nuh on July 31 during a religious procession by a certain group has a massive impact on social media, a detailed analysis by a government agency has revealed.

The top official, quoting the report, which was compiled during the initial 72 hours after the violence took place, told News18 that after it spread to Mewat, Badshahpur and Gurugram, several hashtags — #NuhViolence, #MewatTerrorAttack, #Haryanaviolence – started trending on Twitter with the potential reach of more than 3 billion (300 crore) in the cyberspace with negative sentiments of over 67%.
Communal violence broke out in Nuh on July 31 after a mob tried to attack a procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaving six dead and several others injured. Amid the chaos over 20 policemen were also injured.
Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh after a procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by mobs on July 31 and spread to adjoining areas, including Gurugram.
All mobile internet services, and SMS services were banned. All educational institutes were also shut. It was only after 11 days that these academic institutions including schools were re-opened on August 11.
Two week after the violence broke out, on August 14, the mobile internet services were also restored.
Speaking on the situation in Nuh, Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party ran bulldozers without any proof.
The local people performed the ‘Jalabhishek’ and offered prayers in the Shiva temple of Nalhad in Haryana’s Nuh on Monday.
“The ‘Jal Abhishek Yatra’ is not being held the way it was supposed to, but the formality shall be completed. Any religious work should be done peacefully and these traditions should continue," says Mahamandleshwar Swami Dharamdev on VHP’s ‘Jal Abhishek Yatra’ in Nuh, Haryana.
Law and Order ADG, Mamata Singh has said that the situation in the area is normal. “Force deployment has been done in the area to maintain a peaceful environment…The Internet services have been suspended in the area…We will remove all restrictions once everything is normal in the area," she said.
According to a Hindustan Times report, Vishva Hindu Takht Chief Viresh Shandilya was detained by Haryana police minutes before he could leave for taking part in the ‘Jal Abhishek Yatra’ in Nuh.
Vishva Hindu Parishad President Alok Verma has reached the Nalhad temple in Nuh.
Talking about the permission on carrying out the ‘Jal Abhishek Yatra’, VHP President Alok Verma has said, “We don’t know whether they (authorities) will give us permission (for procession) or not. If they stop us, we will stop us, but move ahead once we are allowed to."
Around 50 people from Vishva Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and other Hindu organisations were taken to the Nuh temple under police security. These people were taken to the temple in three buses.
Seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj from Ayodhya, who has been stopped at the Sohna toll plaza from entering Nuh has said that he is going to fast until death.
Ahead of the procession to be carried out by Hindu groups, the Haryana police has sealed off access within 1 km radius of Nalhad Shiv temple, where violence broke out on July 31 during a VHP procession.
Thirty companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) are on the ground and drones have also been deployed to keep vigil.
Police authorities have given permission to around 50 people from Vishva Hindu Parishad and other Hindu organisations for the ‘jalabhishek’ in Nalhad Shiv Temple.
These people are all locals of Nuh and will be escorted to the temple in police vehicles. Police personnel will take these people to them temple in turns.
A list of these people with permission has been made by the police as no outsiders are allowed inside the temple or the district.
According to ground reports, there has been no major breakthrough in the Nuh rioting investigations and majority of the people involved in the riots are still on the run.
Sources said that it has been difficult to assess who instigated the violence during Shobha Yatra and only after the group is arrested — it can be concluded that this was a pre-planned conspiracy.
According to initial assessment, this was not pre-planned and the situation turned violent only after the initial tension. This situation caught further heat after the announcement by Maulvi on loudspeaker at Nalhad temple.
Seers from Ayodhya were stopped by the Gurugram police from entering Nuh at the district’s border. The seers wanted to go to Nuh’s Nalhad temple.
Palwal SP Lokender Singh has said that strict and punitive action will be taken if law and order is disrupted in any way, adding that, no permission has been given to carry out ‘yatra’. “Law and order will be strictly maintained," said Singh.
The locals have started doing pooja at Nuh’s Nalhad temple, however outsiders are barred from entering the district.
Speaking about VHP’s Yatra in Nuh today, Rajender, IG, South Range (Rewari) said, “The Local and State Administration has denied the permission (for the yatra)…For Law & Order, force deployment has been done in the area. Section 144 has been imposed in the area…I would appeal to the people to maintain a peaceful environment through mutual understanding"
Following the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s call for ‘Yatra’, its spokesperson Vinod Bansal said, “…Today, on the last Monday of Sawan month, with the blessings of sadhus we are performing ‘Jal Abhishek’ at various locations today…Our leader (Alok Kumar) is about to reach Nalhar Mandir and he will perform ‘Jal Abhishek’ there. Representatives from the Hindu community will accompany him…Keeping in mind the difficulties of Govt and G20 preparations, we decided to complete the Yatra symbolically…"
Five accused wanted in connection with the July 31 communal violence were “handed over" to police by residents of Singar village following repeated appeals by police and administration, an official said on Monday.
According to a police spokesperson, all five accused were arrested and questioned. “On Sunday night, former sarpanch Hanif, Altaf, Ibrahim Chaudhary, Tayyab, former chairman, Sakit and other villagers from Singar reached Bichhor police station and handed over five accused identified as Juber, Salman, Ansar, Rafiq and Abu Bakar to the police," the spokesperson said.
Haryana is safe and nobody should worry about it, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday, a day after his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann claimed that governors of BJP-ruled Manipur and Haryana were “silent" on the law-and-order situation there.
Mann made the remark on Saturday as he lashed out at Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit for “threatening" to impose the President’s rule in the state.
Replying to a question on the Punjab chief minister’s remarks, Khattar on Sunday said, “Haryana is safe and nobody should worry about it. If there is a talk of (imposing) President’s rule, it is for there (Punjab)."
Mann had said that while the AAP government in Punjab had been taking proactive steps to tackle the scourge of drugs, confiscating, raiding properties of smugglers, and going after gangsters with the formation of an Anti-Gangster Task Force, the governor claims law and order in the state was not good.
The Haryana Board of School Education, on Sunday, announced the postponement of the diploma in elementary education exam in Nuh. The exam, which was to take place on Monday, will now be held on September 4.
Amid the tightened security in Haryana’s Nuh after the VHP’s call for a ‘yatra’, Inspector Kuldeep Singh has said that the situation is peaceful in the district. “Permission has not been granted to conduct ‘Yatra’. Only locals of Nuh are allowed to enter the district," Singh said.
Visuals from Nuh-Gurugram border show tightened security in Nuh and the nearby areas in view of the ‘yatra’ called by the Vishva Hindu Parishad.
The district administration has ordered the closure of all educational institutions, and banks for the day to prevent any untoward incident.
The Haryana state government has suspended mobile internet services from August 26 to August 28. The bulk SMS services have also been suspended for the day.
Heavy security has been deployed in the Nih district and other neighbouring areas after the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat — despite being denied permission by authorities — called for a ‘Shobha Yatra’ on Monday.
Security forces including paramilitary forces have been deployed and the inter-state, and inter-district borders have also been heavily secured. Reportedly, 1,900 Haryana Police personnel and 24 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed, barring any outsider from entering Nuh.
All the roads leading to the Malhar temple and all the district entry points have also been closed.
The district administration has imposed Section 144 in Nuh and has appealed to the public to avoid any kind of movement.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that no permission has been given to the yatra. He suggested that people visit temples for the ‘jalabhishek’ instead of taking a ‘yatra’.
According to TOI, Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur said the administration had already denied permission for the yatra taking note of the G20 Sherpa Group, which is scheduled to be held in Nuh from September 3 to 7.
Further, paramilitary forces have been deployed to keep a strict vigil while security at inter-state and inter-district borders has also been tightened to bar outsiders from entering Nuh. Moreover, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have also been placed in the district preventing the assembly of four or more people in an area today.
Communal clashes had erupted in Nuh and its adjoining areas after a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by a mob on July 31 leading to the death of six people, including two home guards and a cleric.
On August 13, the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat gave a call to resume the Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh on August 28 which was disrupted by the communal clashes in July.
The Vishva Hindu Parishad has said the procession will be taken out and asserted that there is no need to obtain permission for such religious events. However, the authorities have denied permission for the yatra.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday asked devotees to offer prayers at temples in their neighbourhood on Monday instead of holding any ‘yatra’. Permission has not been granted for the ‘yatra’, he said.