Nuh Violence: Jalabhishek Concludes At Nuh's Shringaar Temple Amid Heavy Security

Communal violence broke out in Nuh on July 31 after a mob tried to attack a procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaving six dead and several others injured. Amid the chaos over 20 policemen were also injured.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh after a procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by mobs on July 31 and spread to adjoining areas, including Gurugram.

All mobile internet services, and SMS services were banned. All educational institutes were also shut. It was only after 11 days that these academic institutions including schools were re-opened on August 11.

Two week after the violence broke out, on August 14, the mobile internet services were also restored.