Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitPragyan RoverISROHimachal Pradesh Rains
Home » India » Nuh Violence: Accused Arrested After Brief Encounter With Police, Country-made Weapon Recovered

Nuh Violence: Accused Arrested After Brief Encounter With Police, Country-made Weapon Recovered

Police on Monday received inputs that the accused, along with his associates, was hiding in the Aravalli hills near Tauru

Advertisement

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 12:35 IST

Haryana, India

The arrested accused, identified as Aamir, is a resident of Didhara village. (Representative Image)
The arrested accused, identified as Aamir, is a resident of Didhara village. (Representative Image)

A man, allegedly involved in communal violence in Haryana’s Nuh, was arrested after a brief encounter with police in the Tauru area of the district, officials said on Monday. The arrested accused, identified as Aamir, is a resident of Didhara village.

Police on Monday received inputs that the accused, along with his associates, was hiding in the Aravalli hills near Tauru.

Based on the inputs, police launched a search operation in the area. The accused opened fire at the police and received a bullet injury in his leg in retaliatory firing, following which, he was nabbed and placed under arrest.

Police recovered a country-made pistol and five cartridges from Aamir’s possession.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Alia, Kriti, Allu Arjun Win Best Actor; RRR, Sardar Udham Strike Gold At 69th National Film Awards

    • He was admitted to Nalhar Medical College for treatment, police said, adding that a search operation is underway for other persons involved in the communal violence hiding in the hills

    As many as six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by a mob on July 31.

    Follow us on

    first published: August 22, 2023, 12:35 IST
    last updated: August 22, 2023, 12:35 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App