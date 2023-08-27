Nuh Fortified, No Outsider Will be Allowed; Rajasthan Also on Watch, Says Haryana Top Cop Ahead of VHP Yatra

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday asked the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal to not hold their proposed Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh on Monday in view of any possible violence-like situation. The chief minister urged devotees in Nuh and the adjoining districts to perform prayer in their nearby local temples instead.

Haryana Police sealed all borders leading to Nuh and also asked Rajasthan to stop entry towards the strife-hit area.

The chief minister’s statement comes hours after VHP asserted that several Hindu groups would go ahead with its procession in Haryana’s Nuh on Monday despite the district administration’s denial.

Speaking to CNN-News18, ADG Law and Order, Haryana, Mamta Singh said that no group mobilisation will be allowed on Monday. “Police bandobast has been done across the state. These areas like Palwal, Gurgaon, Faridabad, and Rewari were affected last time also and this time they are tense. But the alert is for all across states. Even neighbouring states have been spoken to. We have held meetings with states like Rajasthan to not allow people from outside who are heading toward Haryana or Nuh."

VHP Says Yatra Would Be Taken Out on August 28

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday said the “shobha yatra" would be taken out in Nuh on August 28 and asserted there was no need to obtain permission from the administration for such religious events.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain said the yatra would be taken out by the Sarva Hindu Samaj of Mewat, not the VHP.

He also appealed to people from other areas of Haryana to take out similar yantras in their respective localities and not join the one in Mewat.

Reacting to the statement, the ADG said that no one will be allowed to disturb the social harmony of the area. “I won’t comment on their point of view. But as a law enforcement agency, we are doing what we thought was the best thing to do. At this stage, we don’t find an environment conducive to the kind of yatra that has earlier happened. The decision has been taken and we are sticking to it. We will take all measures to ensure peace and harmony is maintained," she said.

Nuh: Security Tightens Amid Reports Religious Rally

Meanwhile, authorities have ordered educational institutions and banks to be closed in Nuh on Monday given any possible violence. The police have also deployed drones to monitor the movement of locals at the rally.

The administration has also put out orders to suspend mobile Internet and bulk SMS services along with the imposition of other prohibitory orders in the communally-sensitive district for August 28, where several Hindu groups are planning to carry out a religious procession.

Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur said the administration has denied permission for the yatra due to a meeting of the G20 Sherpa Group, scheduled to be held in Nuh during September 3-7, and to maintain law and order in the aftermath of the July 31 violence.

Haryana Police Urges locals to avoid Jalabhisek Yatra in Nuh

Haryana Police also urged people to not take part in any public procession on August 28 to avoid any possible tension in the district and clarified that permission has been denied for any such event.

“Permission has not been granted by district administration Nuh for Jalabhishek Yatra in district Nuh on 28/08/2023 and hence all are requested not to proceed towards Nuh for the Yatra," Haryana Police posted on X.

District police in all neighbouring areas have reached out to local VHP leaders to convince them to not join the proposed yatra.