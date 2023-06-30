Odisha: 3 Killed in Crocodile Attack in 16 Days in Kendrapada; Locals Blame Administration for Inaction

The crocodile menace in Kendrapara districts continues to create panic among locals as the deadly reptile killed three persons within 16 days.

While two people have been dragged by the crocodile in the last two weeks, another similar incident was reported on Thursday when another person was dragged by the reptile in the Brahmani river.

Gangadhar Tarai of Ghagaradia village, a resident of Kendrapada block, was attacked and killed by the crocodile while he was visiting the fields in the morning near the river.

Soon after, the fire personnel launched a search operation which went on for almost 7 hours. They later rescued Gangadhar’s body.

“He was attacked by the crocodile while he was in the water and began to shout. While I tried to save him, the crocodile dragged him deep into the water until it was impossible to save him," Pratap Majhi, an eyewitness said.

“As soon as we got the information we reached the spot and started the rescue operation. We were at the lower line of the river where people spotted the crocodile and informed us. The crocodile fled by the time we reached the spot," said fire personnel Asit Kumar Kar.

The villagers say that they have to depend on the river due to the scarcity of water in the village.

This is the third incident in Kendrapara district in the last 16 days.

First, a 10-year-old boy was dragged by a crocodile in front of his mother in Nimpur village of Pattamundi block on June 14.

Similarly, Sitarani Das of Hatiagarh, Rajnagar Block, was killed by a crocodile while she was washing dishes in a pond on June 21.