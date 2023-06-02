Odisha Train Accident: Death Toll Rises to 294; PM Says Probe Ordered, Guilty Won't Be Spared

Curated By: Saurabh Verma
Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 23:40 IST
Odisha (Orissa), India
The Odisha triple train crash on Friday evening is the first such pile-up on Indian tracks and the second worst rail accident in terms of casualty figures in over two decades – 288 and counting with over 800 injured. But after 119 fatal accidents since the first – collision of Avadh Ashram Express and Brahmaputra Mail at Gaisal in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district in 1999 that claimed 285 lives – the status of a high-level safety report submitted over a decade ago is “still in progress". READ MORE
Pope Francis on Saturday voiced immense sadness at this week’s train disaster in India, which killed at least 288 people and injured over 900, and offered his prayers and condolences.
The pontiff said he was “deeply saddened" by the “immense loss of life" caused by Friday’s three-train collision in Odisha state, India’s deadliest rail accident in more than 20 years.
“Entrusting the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of the Almighty, (Pope Francis) sends heartfelt condolences to those who mourn their loss," senior Vatican cardinal Pietro Parolin said in a telegram published by the Holy See.
PM Modi said he is deeply moved by the condolence messages from world leaders on the train mishap in Odisha.
PM Modi commended each and every person belonging to the teams of railways, NDRF, ODRAF, local authorities, police, fire service, volunteers and others who are working tirelessly on the ground and strengthening the rescue operation.
PM Modi said courage and compassion shown by the people of our nation in the face of adversity is truly inspiring.
Restoration work continues into the night at the site of the Balasore train accident as wreckage and mangled coaches of derailed trains are being moved away from the track.
Three brothers from West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, who were travelling to Tamil Nadu in search of work, lost their lives in the train crash in Odisha’s Balasore, officials said on Saturday.
Haran Gayen (40), Nishikant Gayen (35) and Dibakar Gayen (32), residents of Charanikhali village in Basanti Uttar, usually lived in the southern state most time of the year and did menial jobs there.
They came home a few days back, and were going back to Tamil Nadu this time in the Coromandel Express in search of work as farm labourers.
As the news of their deaths came, a pall of gloom descended on the village. Their wives fell unconscious as neighbours continued consoling them.
Three survivors of the train accident in Balasore in Odisha have returned to Chennai, even as the Tamil Nadu government is engaged in efforts to identify victims of the mishap but no official report on the injuries or toll pertaining to the state has been received from the Odisha government, Additional chief secretary of the revenue department Kumar Jayant said on Saturday.
Chief Minister M K Stalin reviewed the state of preparedness of the official machinery, especially the medical team, in coping with the situation in providing treatment to the injured when they arrive on June 4.
The Indian Navy has deployed medical teams in Odisha’s Balasore district to support the local administration in treatment of those injured in the horrific accident involving three trains. Navy officials said the Indian Navy is working in close coordination with Odisha’s state administration to provide medical relief and support to the injured.
Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin met Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and assured all support from the MK Stalin government.
The Trinamool Congress Saturday slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre over the train disaster in Odisha and accused it of neglecting passenger safety. It said the Centre cannot evade the onus of the tragedy.
The BJP stung by the criticisms urged TMC to refrain from indulging in politics over the tragic incident. The Indian Railways has ordered a high-level probe to ascertain the cause of the accident.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw must resign on moral grounds after the Odisha train tragedy a day earlier in which more than 260 persons died and nearly 1,000 were injured.
“The entire nation is heartbroken with the accident. The Bharatiya Janata Party talks about morality and decency. So he (Vaishnaw) should immediately resign," Baghel said.
The engine drivers and guards of two trains were injured in the Odisha triple train accident and are being treated in different hospitals, a railway official said on Saturday.
The engine driver and the guard of the goods trains, however, escaped unhurt, the official added. Coromandel Express’s loco pilot and his assistant as well as the guard and Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express’s guard were on the injured list.
“The loco pilot, assistant loco pilot and the guard of Coromandel Express and the guard of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express are being treated in different hospitals," senior divisional commercial manager of South Eastern Railway’s Kharagpur division, Rajesh Kumar, said.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal said he had thought of cancelling the third meeting of the Startup20 Engagement Group, part of India’s G20 presidency, scheduled to begin in Goa on Saturday in view of the horrific train accident in Odisha but refrained from doing so out of respect for the delegates’ time.
Speaking at the inaugural function of the StartUp 20 event, which will take place over two days and culminate on Sunday, Goyal, a former railway minister, offered condolence to those killed and injured in the Odisha accident.
“I had thought of cancelling today’s engagement but I thought since we have 200 delegates from more than 15 countries it would be respectful to your time, your efforts to continue with the engagements," Goyal said.
At least 35 people from West Bengal have died and 544 sustained injuries in the Odisha train accident, the state government said on Saturday.
The Telangana government on Saturday offered support to the Odisha Government and the Railway authorities in rescue and relief operations relating to the ghastly railway accident that took place in Balasore district in Odisha.
As per the directions of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the government contacted the Odisha Government and the Railway authorities and conveyed its readiness to extend all support, an official release said.
After some opposition parties demanded the Railway Minister’s resignation over the train tragedy in Odisha’s Balasore, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said this is not the time to do politics. READ MORE
* June 6, 1981: India recorded its worst train accident that occurred in Bihar. A train fell into the Bagmati river while crossing a bridge, killing more than 750 people.
*August 20, 1995: Purushottam Express collided with the stationary Kalindi Express near Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. The official death toll was around 305.
* August 2, 1999: The Gaisal train disaster occurred when Brahmaputra Mail crashed into the stationary Avadh Assam Express at Gaisal station in North Frontier Railway’s Katihar division, killing more than 285 people and injuring over 300. Many of the victims were Army, BSF or CRPF personnel.
* November 26, 1998: Jammu Tawi-Sealdah Express collided with three derailed coaches of Frontier Golden Temple Mail in Punjab’s Khanna, killing 212 people.
* November 20, 2016: The Pukhrayan train derailment occurred when 14 coaches of Indore-Rajendra Nagar Express derailed at Pukhrayan, approximately 60 km from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, killing 152 people and injuring 260.
* May 28, 2010: Jnaneswari Express derailment — the Mumbai-bound train derailed near Jhargram in West Bengal and was then hit by an oncoming goods train, killing 148 passengers.
* September 9, 2002: The Rafiganj train wreck occurred when Howrah Rajdhani Express derailed over a bridge on the Dhave river in Bihar’s Rafiganj, killing more than 140 people. Terrorist sabotage was blamed for the incident.
* December 23, 1964: The Pamban-Dhanuskodi passenger train was washed away by the Rameswaram cyclone, killing over 126 passengers on board. (PTI)
.
The death toll in the Odisha train tragedy rose to 294.
Alleging that the BJP-led government at the Centre has “destroyed" the railways, RJD chief Lalu Prasad claimed that sheer negligence has caused the train tragedy in Odisha’s Balasore district that killed 288 people.
Prasad, who is a former railway minister, said the government must also consider increasing the ex-gratia announced for the injured.
“A high-level inquiry must be ordered to find out the reason behind the accident, and also fix the responsibilities. The government at the Center has completely destroyed Indian Railways. They are least bothered about the safety of the passengers. It’s sheer negligence on the part of the railway authorities," he added.
DMK MP A Raja demanded the union government to fix responsibility for the tragedy. He questioned why the PM doesn’t concentrate on railway safety when he goes to wave off every single Vande Bharat express service.
Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday termed the Odisha train accident a failure of the government and said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw should resign from the post by taking moral responsibility for the tragedy
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in view of the Odisha train accident and cited the example of former Railway Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.
“The Railway Minister, who is an ex-IAS officer of the Odisha cadre, always claimed that the system is foolproof and no accident can occur," Singh said.
“There is an example when Lal Bahadur Shastri had resigned after a train accident (in 1956) but we can’t expect such a step from the (incumbent Railway) minister in the Modi cabinet. If a bit of shame is left, the minister (Vaishnaw) should resign," Singh said.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Saturday asked airlines to monitor and take necessary action in case of any abnormal surge in airfares to and from Bhubaneswar, in view of the train accident in the state.
Besides, the ministry said that any cancellation and rescheduling on flights due to the incident may be done without penal charges.
The ministry has sent out an advisory to the airlines in this regard.
Slamming the Centre over the train accident in Odisha, the AAP on Saturday alleged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s entire focus is on “PR exercise and showing off" and not passengers’ safety.
In a video message, AAP national general secretary (organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak claimed anti-collision devices, which are crucial to avoid accidents, have been installed on just 2 per cent of the country’s rail network.
Pathak also extended his condolences to the bereaved families.
Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw, who is under fire after the Odisha train tragedy, said this is not the time to do politics. “We want transparency…it is fine that they want resignation but this is the time to work for full restoration," he said.
Speaking on anti-collision device, Amitabh Sharma, Spokesperson, Ministry of Railways said, “The Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) or Kavach was on trial last year…in this technology when locomotives are on the same track then there is an automatic break…."
Slamming the Centre over the train accident in Odisha, the AAP on Saturday alleged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s entire focus is on “PR exercise and showing off" and not passengers’ safety. In a video message, AAP national general secretary (organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak claimed anti-collision devices, which are crucial to avoid accidents, have been installed on just 2 per cent of the country’s rail network.
Pathak also extended his condolences to the bereaved families.
Investigators were on Saturday looking into any human error, signal failure and other possible causes behind the three-train crash in Odisha’s Balasore district as officials submitted a preliminary inquiry report into one of the worst accidents that left at least 288 people dead and over 800 injured.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that a signal was given to Coromandel Express to enter the main line but it was taken off and the train entered the loop line, where it crashed into a goods train parked there.
The Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express which was coming at high speed crashed into the coaches of Coromandel Express that had scattered on the adjacent track. (PTI)
Train Accident in Odisha News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday afternoon reached Odisha’s Balasore where over 294 people died and over 800 suffered injuries in a train accident.
Derailment of Coromandel Express train caused one of India’s deadly railway accidents, government sources said, adding that prima facie no case of sabotage has been found.
“It was the Coromandel train that derailed and impacted remaining two trains — a goods train and Yeshvantpur Express. Coromandel was moving in full speed from Chennai to Howrah. The culprit train was one and rest are fait accompli,” government sources said. They added that since the down line has less damage, it will resume in 12 hours.
The death toll in Odisha train accident has gone up to 288 as India witnesses one of its worst railway disasters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive on Saturday afternoon, while West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was at the spot a few hours ago. Earlier in the day, Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik visited the mishap site in Balasore.
“It’s a big tragic accident. Railway, NDRF, SDRF and state government are conducting the rescue operation. Best possible healthcare facilities will be provided. Compensation was announced yesterday. A high-level committee has been formed to inquire about it,” Vaishnaw said.
The accident took place on Friday evening when three trains collided one after another in a horrific sequence in Odisha’s Balasore district. Initially, 50 people were reported dead. However, soon the death toll shot up to over 200 with more than 1,000 injured.
The Balasore train accident has set off a massive rescue and evacuation process, railway officials said, adding that the general bogey was among the worst affected as it “partially sank into the ground with another coach on top of it”.
An official said that cranes might be needed to lift up the coaches and take people out. Since general bogey is the most affected, it is clear that people who have died were poor. They could include those who go to the South as labourers, the official added.
In such a scenario, identifying the dead could be a challenge as many may be travelling without tickets. People who were in S1 coach were reportedly mostly migrant workers.
The train crash happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.
The inquiry into the train accident will be led by A M Chowdhary, Commissioner Railway Safety, South East Circle, the Indian Railways said in a statement. The Commissioner Railway Safety comes under the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks, an official said. “These derailed coaches collided with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too,” he said.
A goods train was also involved in the accident as some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was heading to Chennai, hit its wagons after getting derailed, he added. Gas cutters were used to extricate the bodies from under the derailed coaches. “Some of the scenes at the site were too gory to describe,” said a passenger.
Railway tracks were almost destroyed at the spot as mangled coaches lay strewn all over, with some having mounted on another, while a few coaches turned turtle due to the impact. Pijush Poddar, a resident of Berhampore in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, was travelling to Tamil Nadu in the Coromandel Express to join work there when the accident happened.
“We were jolted and suddenly saw the train bogie turn on one side. Many of us were thrown out of the compartment by the momentum of the derailment. When we managed to crawl out, we found bodies lying all around,” he said.
Officials in Bhubaneswar said 115 ambulances, 50 buses and 45 mobile health units were working at the accident site, besides 1,200 personnel. The bodies were being taken to the hospitals in all kinds of vehicles, including tractors.
Locals said they heard consecutive loud sounds, following which they rushed to the spot and found the derailed coaches, which were nothing but “a mangled heap of steel”.
“The local people really went out on a limb to help us… They not only helped in pulling out people but retrieved our luggage and got us water,” Rupam Banerjee, one of the passengers, told reporters.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared one-day state mourning on Saturday in the wake of the deadly triple train crash. State Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahoo said those injured in the accident were undergoing treatment in different hospitals.
All government and private hospitals have been put on alert in the nearby districts, including the AIIMS at Bhubaneswar. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who was on the way to the spot, said the Air Force was also called in for assisting the rescue operations.
“Rushing to the site in Odisha. My prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and condolences to the bereaved families. Rescue teams mobilised from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. NDRF, State govt. teams and Airforce also mobilised. Will take all hands required for the rescue ops,” he tweeted. More than 2,000 people gathered at the Balasore Medical College and Hospital in the night to help the injured, and many also donated blood.
Chief Secretary Jena thanked the volunteers who donated blood to the accident victims in their hour of need. “Five hundred units of blood collected overnight here at Balasore. Nine hundred units in stock at present. This will help in treating the accident victims. I’m personally indebted & grateful to all the volunteers who’ve donated blood for a noble cause,” Jena tweeted.
The railways announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who got minor injuries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed his distress over the accident, and announced an additional ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the PM’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).
“Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected,” he tweeted. The Odisha government issued helpline 06782-262286. The railway helplines are 033-26382217 (Howrah), 8972073925 (Kharagpur), 8249591559 (Balasore) and 044- 25330952 (Chennai).
Expressing concern over the accident, in which a large number of people from West Bengal were involved, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was monitoring the situation along with the chief secretary and other officials. West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said the state was sending a team led by minister Manas Bhunia and MP Dola Sen to the spot.
So far, 18 long-distance trains have been cancelled due to the accident, which happened on the Howrah-Chennai main line in the Kharagpur division of the South Eastern Railway.
(With inputs from PTI)