Odisha: 9-minute Power Snag During President Murmu's Convocation Address; Electrician Suspended

The electricity went out at Baripada’s Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University on Saturday when President Droupadi Murmu was delivering an address plunging the entire auditorium into pitch darkness. The power outage went on for nine minutes before it was fixed.

However, the President continued to deliver her speech in the dark as the mic system at the venue was unaffected. The air conditioning system too worked normally.

Reportedly the power went off shortly before the President began her speech.

The power outage was confirmed by the Odisha Information and Public Relations (I&PR) department. “From 11.56 am to 12.05 pm, power tripped and the whole auditorium was in the dark; inconvenience regretted," the statement read

Advertisement

University vice-chancellor Santosh Kumar Tripathy regretted the incident and apologised for the power glitch during President Murmu’s speech. He also added that a three-member panel has been constituted to probe the incident.

“I am extremely sorry and blame myself for the unfortunate incident. We are ashamed of the power failure. We will certainly probe into the incident and action will be taken against persons responsible for the incident," the VC told the media

An official at the electric department of the university has been suspended.

On the other hand, North Division RDC Suresh Chandra Dalei chaired the high-level meeting regarding the incident and discussed the snag with the district collector and Tata Power officials.

Meanwhile, Tata Power, North Odisha Power Distribution Limited’s CEO Bhaskar Sarkar said that there was no distribution disruption in the hall and the glitch was perhaps due to some defects in the electrical wiring.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here