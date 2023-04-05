Odisha Administration Says 3 Migrant Workers Didn't Walk 1,100 km to Reach Home from Bengaluru

As soon as the media reports of three migrant labourers allegedly being harassed by their employer in Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru and forced to walk on foot to reach their homes in Odisha’s Kalahandi district without wages started doing rounds, the district administrative officials and local police reached their village to interrogate them in connection with this.

The Kalahandi district administration took the matter seriously and reached the village. It was rumoured that the three workers had walked 1,100 km from Bengaluru to Kalahandi. However, it was later revealed that they had walked a total of 160 km from Visakhapatnam to Pottangi village in Odisha’s Koraput district. The trio had travelled from Bengaluru to Visakhapatnam without a ticket on the train. As they had no money, they were forced to walk from Visakhapatnam to Pottangi and then reached Nabarangpur area by truck. Later, they came to Semela village of Kalahandi district by a tractor.

They have appealed district administration to help them get their two months’ wages from their employer.

Advertisement

Migrant worker Bhikari Majhi said, “We faced lots of problems in Bengaluru. The contractor did not give wages and threatened to murder. Tactfully, we returned from there. Though we had no money, we travelled by train without a ticket to Visakhapatnam. Later, we walked and took the help of a truck, tractor and reached the home."

“Two months back, 10 people went to Bengaluru. The contractor did not pay us and tortured us. We decided to return home and walked," said another migrant Katar Majhi.

Jaypatna Police said they have registered a case against the middleman and started an investigation into the matter.

Read all the Latest India News here