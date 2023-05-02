Odisha Braces for Potential Cyclone, Implements Precautionary Measures

In anticipation of a possible low-pressure area forming in the South Bay of Bengal and its potential development into a cyclone, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a high-level meeting on Tuesday.

The CM emphasised the complexity of predicting summer cyclones and recalled the extensive damage caused by Cyclone Fani in 2019. He instructed the administration to remain prepared in advance.

Patnaik acknowledged the challenges in determining the path of summer cyclones and urged officials to stay vigilant and ready to handle any situation.

The CM directed all departments, including NDRF, ODRAF, and Fire Service, to maintain preparedness. He also advised relocating residents of vulnerable coastal and low-lying areas to cyclone shelters as necessary and ensuring essential equipment and tools are ready.

Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena highlighted the significant impact of summer cyclones and the state’s successful implementation of the Zero Casualty policy in recent years. He reported that around 1,000 cyclone centres and other secure shelters are prepared for use.

Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrat Sahu stated that Control Rooms have been set up in 18 districts, and 17 NDRF and 20 ODRAF teams are on standby. Various department heads also informed the Chief Minister of their readiness for the potential cyclone.

According to the IMD, a low-pressure area may form over the Bay of Bengal around May 6, 2023. While the IMD has not yet predicted if the system will intensify into a cyclonic storm, international meteorologist Jason Nicholls forecasts potential impacts on areas between eastern India and Myanmar.

Experts will provide more accurate predictions on the path and intensity of the system once the low-pressure area forms. If it develops into a cyclonic storm, it will be named Cyclone ‘Mocha.’

