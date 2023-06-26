Odisha: 12 Killed After Bus Carrying Wedding Guests Collides With Another in Bhubaneswar

At least 12 people died and 20 were injured in a bus accident in Odisha’s Bhubneshwar on Sunday night. The accident occurred near Khemundi College under Digapahandi police limits of Ganjam district.

According to reports, the bus carrying wedding guests from Rayagada to Bhubaneswar collided with a government bus near Khemundi College of Digapahandi. Local police and fire personnel rushed to the site of the accident and admitted the injured persons to the Berhampur MKCG Hospital.

Quoting a police officer, a PTI report said seven members of a family and their relatives were among the 12 deceased.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed “anguish" at the “tragic" road accident and prayed for a speedy recovery of those injured.

“Anguished by the tragic road accident in Digapahandi (Odisha) that claimed precious lives. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with their family members. May the Almighty give them the strength to bear this. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he tweeted.

In a similar incident earlier this year in February, at least 14 people died and 60 were injured in a road accident in which a cement-laden truck hit three buses parked on the side of a road on the Rewa-Satna border in Madhya Pradesh.

Eyewitnesses to the accident said that the truck hit the buses from behind and one of the buses overturned and fell into a ditch.