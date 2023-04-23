Odisha Celebrates Akshaya Tritiya, Construction of Rath Yatra Chariots Commences Today

Akshaya Tritiya, an annual Jain and Hindu spring festival is being celebrated across Odisha today with farmers performing ‘Akhi Muthi Anukula’, the ceremonial act of sowing seeds in paddy fields after ploughing. Akshaya Tritiya falls on the third day of the bright half of the month of Vaisakh and marks the commencement of agricultural work.

As per rituals, farmers wearing new clothes carry a decorated basket of seeds to their fields and offer them to Goddess Lakshmi praying for a rich harvest season. The festival also marks the beginning of the ‘Chandan Jatra’ of deities at several shrines in Odisha. It is also observed as State-Level Farmers’ Day in the state.

The construction of chariots for the Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings in Puri also starts on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. It is considered an auspicious occasion for new beginnings like weddings, buying property, making investments, etc. According to popular belief, things that commence on the day of Akshaya Tritiya continue to grow and prosper.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took part in a special programme organised by the Department of Agriculture at the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) farm in Bhubaneswar and performed the rituals of Akhi Muthi Anukula’ and ‘Bhumi Pujana’. Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain and other officials were also present during the occasion.

“It is a special programme in which CM Patnaik participated. The occasion has been marked by rain which is a good sign for the farmers of Odisha. We are expecting a good crop this year. The state government is working tirelessly for the development of the farmers of the state," Swain told News18.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti, Bishweswar Tudu performed the special rituals at Chunadiha under Pattamundai block in Kendrapara district. The programme was graced by many senior BJP leaders and workers.

“On the great occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, we undertake many auspicious works. Apart from ‘Akhi Muthi Anukula’, the chariot construction work of Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra also starts today for the world-famous Ratha Yatra festival," Tudu said.

Odisha Pradesh Congress President Sarat Pattnaik also ploughed the land as per the ritual of the agrarian festival and performed ‘Akhi Muthi Anukula’ along with other farmers at Loikira Block in Jharsuguda District.

“The weather is good today and I have full faith in God. Hopefully, there will be a good harvest for the farmers this year," said PCC President Sarat Pattnaik.

