Home » India » Odisha CM Approves Metro Rail Project Connecting Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Puri, Khurda

Odisha CM Approves Metro Rail Project Connecting Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Puri, Khurda

In the first phase, the metro rail will run from Trisulia near Cuttack to Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Reported By: Sumant Sundaray

CNN-News18

Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 20:27 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

In February this year, the Metro Rail project was proposed during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena. (File photo: PTI)
In February this year, the Metro Rail project was proposed during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena. (File photo: PTI)

On the occasion of Utkal Divas, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved the plan for metro rail connecting Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Khurda. 

The project has been studied by various stakeholders and feasibility reports were prepared. In the first phase, the metro rail will run from Trisulia near Cuttack to Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar. The route will tentatively touch major landmarks such as Nandankanan, Patia and Vani Vihar. 

As the project is starting from near Subash Bose Setu, it will enable the commuters from CTC  to access important locations in Bhubaneswar. In later phases, the metro will expand to Khurda and Puri.

Advertisement

“It is a proud day for each one of us. On this memorable day, the long cherished dream of every Odia became a reality. I offer my humble tributes to all those illustrious personalities without whom Odisha would not have become a reality. True to the vision of the architects of modern Odisha, the state has seen rapid strides in development and emerged as a role model in many fields. Odisha is on the path of a resurgence in many fields," CM Patnaik said. 

RELATED NEWS

In February this year, the Metro Rail project was proposed during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena. The project intends to offer an affordable and convenient mode of transport to the public and reduce congestion on the roads.

Early morning today on Saturday, a team of officials including Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Principal Secretary, Commerce & Transport Usha Padhee, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian, and IT Secretary Manoj Mishra conducted a spot visit to chalk modalities of the proposed project.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

first published: April 01, 2023, 19:36 IST
last updated: April 01, 2023, 20:27 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+15PHOTOS

Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Athiya Shetty Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

NMACC Opening, Dior Show In Mumbai, Trailer Release Of PS 2, Release Of Bholaa Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week