Odisha CM Approves Metro Rail Project Connecting Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Puri, Khurda

On the occasion of Utkal Divas, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved the plan for metro rail connecting Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Khurda.

The project has been studied by various stakeholders and feasibility reports were prepared. In the first phase, the metro rail will run from Trisulia near Cuttack to Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar. The route will tentatively touch major landmarks such as Nandankanan, Patia and Vani Vihar.

As the project is starting from near Subash Bose Setu, it will enable the commuters from CTC to access important locations in Bhubaneswar. In later phases, the metro will expand to Khurda and Puri.

“It is a proud day for each one of us. On this memorable day, the long cherished dream of every Odia became a reality. I offer my humble tributes to all those illustrious personalities without whom Odisha would not have become a reality. True to the vision of the architects of modern Odisha, the state has seen rapid strides in development and emerged as a role model in many fields. Odisha is on the path of a resurgence in many fields," CM Patnaik said.

In February this year, the Metro Rail project was proposed during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena. The project intends to offer an affordable and convenient mode of transport to the public and reduce congestion on the roads.

Early morning today on Saturday, a team of officials including Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Principal Secretary, Commerce & Transport Usha Padhee, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian, and IT Secretary Manoj Mishra conducted a spot visit to chalk modalities of the proposed project.

