Odisha: CM Distributes Land Record Certificates to Slum Dwellers, Assures Financial Assistance For Construction of Houses

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday distributed Land Record Certificates (LRC) to slum dwellers of five municipal corporations from Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Rourkela and Sambalpur in a special programme held at Bhubaneshwar’s Kalinga Stadium. Through this mission, slum dwellers are also supposed to get basic amenities.

Around 65,000 poor landless people in the state have received land ownership certificates through this programme. The CM also assured financial assistance for the construction of houses while adding that this campaign will continue till all the poor families of the city get land rights.

“It is a historic day for the slum dwellers. Those who have lived in the streets of the city for years and contributed to its development have had no land in the city and have faced lots of problems. It will be a historic day for slum dwellers. There will be no more slums in history from today as they will be converted into model colonies," the CM said at the programme.

Urban Development Minister of the State Usha Devi said that the state government is taking all the necessary steps for the development of the slum and slum dwellers. She also added that the people will get access to basic amenities and will be able to use all welfare schemes.

As a part of the occasion, CM Patnaik inaugurated 1010 colonies which have been converted into a Biju Model Colony. He honoured the Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Khordha, Koraput and Jajpur for their outstanding work in building the Biju Model Colony.

The second phase of land rights will be given in the BMC area in the month of October and the slum dwellers have also expressed their happiness regarding the same.

Talking about this new development, a slum dweller said, “We are very happy that after a long period we got the land record certificate in the city. With this we will be able to get all the facilities under the government scheme in the city".