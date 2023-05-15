Odisha CM Inaugurates Direct Flight Service to Dubai

In a welcome development for air travellers, the much-anticipated direct international flight service to Dubai from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar was inaugurated on Monday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flagged off the maiden flight at BPIA, with an Indigo flight departing for Dubai at 6:20 pm. Notable passengers, including some MLAs, 10 members of Mission Shakti, and a mix of current and former sportspersons, were onboard.

Road and Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu said this service enhances communication and will catalyze Odisha’s tourism, textile, food processing, and healthcare industries.

The Airport Director said that the inaugural flight was fully booked with 176 passengers. “The flight departed around 6:40 pm, and passengers will reach their destinations within 4 hours. We are proud of our well-developed, attractive airport, and passengers are very satisfied with its progression."

The inaugural Dubai-Bhubaneswar Indigo flight, carrying 171 passengers, was greeted with traditional water cannons at BPIA. Ministers Tukuni Sahu and Tourism Minister Ashwini Patra welcomed the passengers.

“This government-sponsored direct flight service will facilitate Odisha’s people’s global connectivity, bolstering investment, trade, and tourism," CM Patnaik tweeted.

Currently, over 60,000 Odia people, including more than 15,000 in Dubai, reside in the Gulf countries. The new direct flights will greatly benefit these residents and the state, by stimulating sectors like tourism, textiles, food processing, and healthcare, and attracting investments from large Dubai-based companies.

A passenger expressed, “It’s an opportunity for those wanting to work abroad or bring their families for a visit or even settlement. It’s a mix of emotions with happiness."

The direct flights from Bhubaneswar to Dubai will operate three times a week. Direct services to Singapore and Bank will commence on 3rd June 2023.