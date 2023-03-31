Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to Visit Japan to Woo Foreign Investors

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will begin his visit to Japan on April 2, where he will attend the “Make in Odisha" meet.

The CM will participate in business meets/official programmes in three Japanese cities Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka. The Make in Odisha Meet is being held in Japan to attract Japanese investors.

The Chief Minister will hold talks with many investors on 5, 6 and 7 April. He will be accompanied by Industries Minister Pratap Dev and senior officers.

The Industries Minister said that Japan, Germany, Norway and Nepal have shown their interest to invest in Odisha.

Advertisement

“So the state government is focusing on Japan. There is a food processing plant of a Japanese company in Khorda for the last 6 years. Therefore, the Chief Minister is going to Japan to strengthen the relations between Japan and Odisha."

Economic experts believe that the Chief Minister’s visit to Japan will bring new opportunities for Odisha.

“Make in Odisha Meet will bring new opportunities for Odisha. It will create employment opportunities in the state. Japan is very technologically advanced. A lot of investment is likely to come to Odisha with CM’s visit. Odisha is now progressing in the field of industry. The CM’s visit and Make in Odisha meet will be helpful for Odisha," said Utkal Chambers of Commerce President Brahma Mishra.

Earlier, Make in Odisha was held in Dubai where the state received an investment of Rs 22,000 crores.

Read all the Latest India News here